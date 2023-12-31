International
Two Israeli F-16 fighter jets, without entering Syrian airspace while operating from the Mediterranean Sea, have struck targets in the area of the Syrian city of Aleppo with six cruise missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Sunday.
Two Israeli F-16 Jets Launch Missile Attack on Targets Near Aleppo

20:29 GMT 31.12.2023 (Updated: 20:38 GMT 31.12.2023)
© AP Photo / Tsafrir AbayovAn Israeli F-16 takes off during the bi-annual multi-national aerial exercise known as the Blue Flag, at Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
An Israeli F-16 takes off during the bi-annual multi-national aerial exercise known as the Blue Flag, at Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2023
© AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two Israeli F-16 fighter jets, without entering Syrian airspace while operating from the Mediterranean Sea, have struck targets in the area of the Syrian city of Aleppo with six cruise missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Sunday.
"On December 30, from 17:14 to 17:27, two F-16 tactical fighters of the Israeli air force, operating from the Mediterranean Sea without entering the Syrian airspace, launched an air strike with six cruise missiles on targets in the area of the city of Aleppo," Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the center, told a briefing.
There were no casualties as a result of the attack, Kulit added.
Kulit also reported that three Syrian servicemen had been injured as a result of a terrorist drone dropping an improvised explosive device in the Syrian province of Latakia.

"In the province of Latakia, as a result of the release of an improvised explosive device from an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by terrorists from the Kalaz-Takhtani region, three Syrian troops were injured on the positions of government forces in the area of the settlement of Kara Kelisa," Kulit stated.

Kulit said that over the past 24 hours in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, seven attacks on the positions of Syrian government troops were recorded by the Jabhat al-Nusra* and the Turkistan Islamic Party* terrorist groups in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Idlib.
*terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries.
