Two Israeli F-16 Jets Launch Missile Attack on Targets Near Aleppo

Two Israeli F-16 fighter jets, without entering Syrian airspace while operating from the Mediterranean Sea, have struck targets in the area of the Syrian city of Aleppo with six cruise missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Sunday.

2023-12-31T20:29+0000

2023-12-31T20:29+0000

2023-12-31T20:38+0000

"On December 30, from 17:14 to 17:27, two F-16 tactical fighters of the Israeli air force, operating from the Mediterranean Sea without entering the Syrian airspace, launched an air strike with six cruise missiles on targets in the area of the city of Aleppo," Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the center, told a briefing. There were no casualties as a result of the attack, Kulit added. Kulit also reported that three Syrian servicemen had been injured as a result of a terrorist drone dropping an improvised explosive device in the Syrian province of Latakia. Kulit said that over the past 24 hours in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, seven attacks on the positions of Syrian government troops were recorded by the Jabhat al-Nusra* and the Turkistan Islamic Party* terrorist groups in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Idlib.*terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries.

