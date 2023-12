https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/russian-forces-destroy-10-air-bombs-3-cruise-missiles-fired-by-israel-on-syria-1115881500.html

Russian Forces Destroy 10 Air Bombs, 3 Cruise Missiles Fired by Israel on Syria

Russian anti-aircraft missile systems Pantsir-S have shot down ten guided bombs and three cruise missiles launched by the Israeli air force towards Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Friday.

"The air defense forces on duty shot down 10 guided bombs and three cruise missiles, using Russian-made Pantsir-S systems. As a result of the Israeli air strikes, military infrastructure was damaged. There were no casualties," Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the center, told a press briefing.Earlier on Thursday and Friday, the Israeli forces launched strikes on Damascus and the southern region of Syria. The Syrian Defense Ministry reported that the air defenses shot down several missiles. According to the statement, the attack resulted in material damage, with no casualties reported.

