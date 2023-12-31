International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Shelling on Donetsk Kills 3 People, Leaves 7 Wounded
Ukrainian Shelling on Donetsk Kills 3 People, Leaves 7 Wounded
Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said Monday that seven people were as a result of the shelling of the city of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops on New Year's Eve.
Earlier in the day, Pushilin stated on Telegram that seven people were injured in the shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces. The DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination reported earlier that the Ukrainian military fired 15 rockets from multiple launch rocket systems shortly after midnight.He added that medical assistance was being provided to the wounded people.
Ukrainian Shelling on Donetsk Kills 3 People, Leaves 7 Wounded

MOSCOW, January 1 (Sputnik) - Three people were killed in the shelling of the city of Donetsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) by Ukrainian troops on New Year's night, DPR head Denis Pushilin said Monday.
Earlier in the day, Pushilin stated on Telegram that seven people were injured in the shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces.
The DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination reported earlier that the Ukrainian military fired 15 rockets from multiple launch rocket systems shortly after midnight.
"Unfortunately, there are fatalities - preliminary, three people," Pushilin said in a message on Telegram.
He added that medical assistance was being provided to the wounded people.
