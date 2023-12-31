https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/us-base-at-gas-field-in-syria-comes-under-rocket-fire---source-1115910378.html
US Base at Gas Field in Syria Comes Under Rocket Fire - Source
US Base at Gas Field in Syria Comes Under Rocket Fire - Source
The US base at the Koniko gas field in Syria's eastern province of Deir ez-Zur came under rocket fire, a source told Sputnik.
2023-12-31T09:09+0000
2023-12-31T09:09+0000
2023-12-31T09:09+0000
military
syria
us
attack
gaza strip
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/13/1080509182_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0d116de15d95776910f495bcc35b18f3.jpg
"The American base at the Koniko field in Deir ez-Zur came under rocket fire," the source said, adding that over ten rockets were fired at the base. The US military has 24 military bases in Syria. They have been repeatedly attacked by drones and missiles. Washington blames groups associated with Iran for the attacks and explains their intensification by the conflict in the Gaza Strip.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/shia-militant-groups-announce-another-attack-on-us-base-in-western-iraq-1115421792.html
syria
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/13/1080509182_79:0:2810:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bc9db14e8e2f332ccdae2e12b153f35b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us base, gas field in syria, rocket fire,
us base, gas field in syria, rocket fire,
US Base at Gas Field in Syria Comes Under Rocket Fire - Source
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The US base at the Koniko gas field in Syria's eastern province of Deir ez-Zur came under rocket fire, a source told Sputnik.
"The American base at the Koniko field in Deir ez-Zur came under rocket fire," the source said, adding that over ten rockets were fired at the base.
The US military has 24 military bases in Syria
. They have been repeatedly attacked by drones and missiles. Washington blames groups associated with Iran for the attacks and explains their intensification by the conflict in the Gaza Strip.