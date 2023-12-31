https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/us-base-at-gas-field-in-syria-comes-under-rocket-fire---source-1115910378.html

US Base at Gas Field in Syria Comes Under Rocket Fire - Source

The US base at the Koniko gas field in Syria's eastern province of Deir ez-Zur came under rocket fire, a source told Sputnik.

"The American base at the Koniko field in Deir ez-Zur came under rocket fire," the source said, adding that over ten rockets were fired at the base. The US military has 24 military bases in Syria. They have been repeatedly attacked by drones and missiles. Washington blames groups associated with Iran for the attacks and explains their intensification by the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

