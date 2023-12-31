International
US Base at Gas Field in Syria Comes Under Rocket Fire - Source
US Base at Gas Field in Syria Comes Under Rocket Fire - Source
The US base at the Koniko gas field in Syria's eastern province of Deir ez-Zur came under rocket fire, a source told Sputnik.
"The American base at the Koniko field in Deir ez-Zur came under rocket fire," the source said, adding that over ten rockets were fired at the base. The US military has 24 military bases in Syria. They have been repeatedly attacked by drones and missiles. Washington blames groups associated with Iran for the attacks and explains their intensification by the conflict in the Gaza Strip.
US Base at Gas Field in Syria Comes Under Rocket Fire - Source

09:09 GMT 31.12.2023
A U.S. soldier observes form the top of a fighting vehicle at a US military base at undisclosed location in Northeastern Syria, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The US base at the Koniko gas field in Syria's eastern province of Deir ez-Zur came under rocket fire, a source told Sputnik.
"The American base at the Koniko field in Deir ez-Zur came under rocket fire," the source said, adding that over ten rockets were fired at the base.
The US military has 24 military bases in Syria. They have been repeatedly attacked by drones and missiles. Washington blames groups associated with Iran for the attacks and explains their intensification by the conflict in the Gaza Strip.
