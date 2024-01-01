https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/court-documents-unveiling-150-associates-of-sex-offender-jeffrey-epstein-to-be-made-public--1115923928.html

Court Documents Unveiling 150 Associates of Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein to be Made Public



Hundreds of court documents surrounding the late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein will be made public on Monday. More than 150 names of those close to the child predator—including the British monarchy’s Prince Andrew and former US President Bill Clinton—will be revealed in the documents, according to reports.

Hundreds of court documents surrounding the late sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein will be made public on Monday. More than 150 names of those close to the child predator—including the British monarchy’s Prince Andrew and former US President Bill Clinton—will be revealed in the documents, according to reports.“There’s going to be a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years,” Virginia Giuffre, an accuser of Epstein, wrote December 20 on X. “Who’s on the naughty list?”Earlier this month, US District Judge Loretta Preska ruled that there was no longer any legal justification for continuing to conceal the names of those who were mentioned in the legal filings. According to Preska’s order, the unsealing should begin after January 1st. She first issued her ruling on December 18, giving those in the unsealed document just two weeks to appeal.The document stems from a 2015 civil lawsuit centered on Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who became a girlfriend to Epstein as well as his procurer and confidante. The lawsuit was settled in 2017 and was brought by Giuffre, an alleged trafficking victim of Epstein. Giuffre accused Epstein and Maxwell of procuring her as a 17-year-old trafficking victim for Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew denied the allegations, but reached a settlement with Giuffre in August.Many of the names associated with Epstein have already been made public through unsealed filings, media accounts, court testimonies, and police reports. But many have yet to be made public thus far.Previously unsealed items from the case also allege that Giuffre was directed to have sex with several well-known men, including former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell, the late model scout Jean Luc Brunel (who committed suicide while awaiting trial after being charged with child rape), billionaire fund manager Glenn Dubin, and others.While there have been no reports of indications of any criminal wrongdoing on the part of Clinton, the filings will reportedly be “torment” for Prince Andrew.Persons included in the court documents will have had some kind of association with Epstein; having worked for him, flown his planes, visited his house, or participated in wrongdoings. Preska ordered that 10 names remained sealed, including child sex abuse victims, two “classic outsiders” unconnected to Epstein, and a person who had been mistakenly identified by a reporter as being at fault of wrongdoing.One of those persons is a witness referred to as “Jane Doe 162” who testified that she was with Prince Andrew, maxwell and then 17-year-old Giuffre at Epstein’s New York mansion.Unveiled flight logs from Epstein’s private plane show that former President Donald Trump had taken seven flights on his plane, Clinton took nine trips, and flights were also taken by Mitchell and Prince Andrew.Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running in the US 2024 presidential election as an Independent, was also a reported acquaintance of Epstein. Neither Kennedy, nor Trump have been accused of any wrongdoing.Epstein was an American financier and sex offender. The 66-year-old was alleged to have paid children as young as 14 for sex, and paid and coerced those children to recruit others for the same act. A criminal indictment from July claims he exploited dozens of children beginning in 2002.Epstein faced 45 years in prison before he was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell on August 10. His death sparked controversies and wild conspiracy theories that alleged he was silenced in order to protect his more powerful associates.In 2022, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in procuring and enabling Epstein’s sexual abuse actions.

