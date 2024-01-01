https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/israeli-teen-arrested-after-refusing-to-join-idf-more-say-they-will-follow-suit-1115925087.html

Israeli Teen Arrested After Refusing to Join IDF, More Say They Will Follow Suit

Tal Mitnick, an 18-year-old Israeli activist was sentenced to 30 days in military prison after he refused to enlist in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Tal Mitnick, an 18-year-old Israeli activist was sentenced to 30 days in military prison after he refused to enlist in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. If he continues to refuse enlistment, his prison sentence could be extended.“I believe that slaughter cannot solve slaughter,” Mitnick said outside the Tel HaShomer military base before he was sentenced. “The criminal attack on Gaza won’t solve the atrocious slaughter that Hamas executed. Violence won’t solve violence. And that is why I refuse.”Friends of Mitnick have sworn to follow suit in solidarity with the conscientious objector. The young Israelis are part of a group called “Mesavrot”, or “We Refuse”, one of several networks of “activists and former military objectors” whose goal is to “support political refuseniks and to promote discourse on refusal among the Israeli public”, according to their social media."Me not serving doesn't mean I'm taking a stand with Hamas. I'm not a supporter of Hamas, I consider them a terrorist group," said one 17-year-old Mesarvot member, who added that he will refuse to serve in the military when he comes of age.Mersarvot only has a few hundred members, according to one report. The 17-year-old member clarified that he receives “death threats” and finds it alienating to be a conscientious objector in Israel. That isolation is driven by the overwhelming support that the conflict has received by Israeli society following the Hamas attack in October.Since the state of Israel was first established in 1948, young Israelis of both genders have been required to serve in the state’s military. Though, some exemptions are made due to religious, physical, or mental reasons. Those who refuse service are usually sentenced to prison for up to 10 days, after which they are most often sent back if they continue to refuse. However, support for a mandatory draft first fell under 50% in Israel for the first time in 2021, and remained so in 2022.On October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. On Sunday, a Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson said that the death toll from Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip has now reached 21,822. The figure for those who have been injured now stands at 56,165.

