Putin: Attack on Belgorod Was Terrorist Act

What happened in Belgorod is a terrorist act, it was a targeted attack on the civilian population, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

What happened in Belgorod was a terrorist act, it was a targeted attack on the civilian population, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. He said it was a "targeted attack on the civilian population." On Saturday afternoon, Ukraine shelled central Belgorod. The Russian Defense Ministry said Czech-made Vampire rockets and missiles with cluster munitions were fired at the city. Air defense systems intercepted most of them, but several projectiles and cluster fragments from downed rockets fell on Belgorod.On January 1, Ukrainian forces shelled the city of Donetsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Three people were killed in the shelling.Since the beginning of the special military operation, the Kiev regime has been attacking Russian territory with drones and missiles. In August, after a botched drone attack on Moscow, the United Nations said it did not want to see civilian infrastructure targeted.

