International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/putin-attack-on-belgorod-was-terrorist-act-1115929743.html
Putin: Attack on Belgorod Was Terrorist Act
Putin: Attack on Belgorod Was Terrorist Act
What happened in Belgorod is a terrorist act, it was a targeted attack on the civilian population, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.
2024-01-01T12:34+0000
2024-01-01T12:34+0000
russia
belgorod
vladimir putin
ukraine
russian defense ministry
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115899392_0:33:1304:767_1920x0_80_0_0_4c6609a4b596dba915bcb4f8cbeb1e01.png
What happened in Belgorod was a terrorist act, it was a targeted attack on the civilian population, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. He said it was a "targeted attack on the civilian population." On Saturday afternoon, Ukraine shelled central Belgorod. The Russian Defense Ministry said Czech-made Vampire rockets and missiles with cluster munitions were fired at the city. Air defense systems intercepted most of them, but several projectiles and cluster fragments from downed rockets fell on Belgorod.On January 1, Ukrainian forces shelled the city of Donetsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Three people were killed in the shelling.Since the beginning of the special military operation, the Kiev regime has been attacking Russian territory with drones and missiles. In August, after a botched drone attack on Moscow, the United Nations said it did not want to see civilian infrastructure targeted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/un-on-strike-on-belgorod-attacks-on-civilians-unacceptable-violate-international-law-1115902550.html
belgorod
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1e/1115899392_119:0:1186:800_1920x0_80_0_0_f0088447c3f1d22a3e89668a30ee294b.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
terrorist act, russian president vladimir putin, civilian population
terrorist act, russian president vladimir putin, civilian population

Putin: Attack on Belgorod Was Terrorist Act

12:34 GMT 01.01.2024
© Sputnik . Video screenshotAftermath of Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod, Russia, which hit the New Year skating rink. December 30, 2023.
Aftermath of Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod, Russia, which hit the New Year skating rink. December 30, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2024
© Sputnik . Video screenshot
Subscribe
Ukraine shelled the central part of Belgorod on Saturday afternoon. The Russian Defense Ministry said Czech-made Vampire rockets and missiles with cluster munitions were fired at the city.
What happened in Belgorod was a terrorist act, it was a targeted attack on the civilian population, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

"What has happened now in Belgorod is undoubtedly a terrorist act. Why, because under the cover of two Alder missiles, I think what they did, they struck using multiple rocket launchers. An MLRS, you military people know, is a weapon that hits areas, and with this weapon they struck right in the center of the city, where people were walking, before New Year's Eve," Putin said at a meeting with participants of the special military operation on Monday.

He said it was a "targeted attack on the civilian population."
"Of course, this is a terrorist act, you can't call it anything else," the Russian president stressed.
Aftermath of Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod city center - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
UN on Strike on Belgorod: Attacks on Civilians Unacceptable, Violate International Law
30 December 2023, 19:15 GMT
On Saturday afternoon, Ukraine shelled central Belgorod. The Russian Defense Ministry said Czech-made Vampire rockets and missiles with cluster munitions were fired at the city. Air defense systems intercepted most of them, but several projectiles and cluster fragments from downed rockets fell on Belgorod.
On January 1, Ukrainian forces shelled the city of Donetsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Three people were killed in the shelling.
Since the beginning of the special military operation, the Kiev regime has been attacking Russian territory with drones and missiles. In August, after a botched drone attack on Moscow, the United Nations said it did not want to see civilian infrastructure targeted.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала