Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
UN on Strike on Belgorod: Attacks on Civilians Unacceptable, Violate International Law
Attacks on civilian infrastructure and civilians, similar to Ukraine's strike on Russia's Belgorod, are unacceptable and violate international humanitarian law, the office of United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Ukraine had shelled the central part of the city. As a result of the attack, at least 14 people, including two children, were killed and over a hundred others injured, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
UN on Strike on Belgorod: Attacks on Civilians Unacceptable, Violate International Law

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Attacks on civilian infrastructure and civilians, similar to Ukraine's strike on Russia's Belgorod, are unacceptable and violate international humanitarian law, the office of United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik on Saturday.
"Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law, are unacceptable and must end immediately. And of course, they are to be condemned," Dujarric’s office said.

