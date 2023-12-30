https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/un-on-strike-on-belgorod-attacks-on-civilians-unacceptable-violate-international-law-1115902550.html
UN on Strike on Belgorod: Attacks on Civilians Unacceptable, Violate International Law
Attacks on civilian infrastructure and civilians, similar to Ukraine's strike on Russia's Belgorod, are unacceptable and violate international humanitarian law, the office of United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik on Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Ukraine had shelled the central part of the city. As a result of the attack, at least 14 people, including two children, were killed and over a hundred others injured, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Attacks on civilian infrastructure and civilians, similar to Ukraine's strike on Russia's Belgorod, are unacceptable and violate international humanitarian law, the office of United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik on Saturday.