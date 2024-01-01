International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/uk-us-preparing-direct-action-against-houthis-for-attacks-in-red-sea---reports-1115925544.html
UK, US Preparing 'Direct Action' Against Houthis For Attacks in Red Sea - Reports
UK, US Preparing 'Direct Action' Against Houthis For Attacks in Red Sea - Reports
The United Kingdom and the United States are preparing a "direct action" against Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, against the background of attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, UK newspaper The Telegraph reported Sunday, citing UK Secretary of Defense Grant Shapps and source in the Pentagon.
2024-01-01T03:47+0000
2024-01-01T03:47+0000
military
red sea crisis
red sea
houthis
us
united kingdom (uk)
israel
ansar allah
palestine-israel conflict
us hegemony
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099431560_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b96211c3f0c5288475dc1c5c8268ce44.jpg
The newspaper cited sources as saying that London and Washington are preparing an unprecedented joint statement in the form of a "verbal final warning" to the Houthis that could be issued as early as Monday, adding that talks were underway on Sunday evening on the participation of at least two other actions in action against the movement. But the joint statement is not expected to set out any specific military action, the report said. Shapps said in an article for The Telegraph that the UK's HMS Diamond, a Type 45 destroyer, shot down a Houthi attack drone in the Red Sea in December, adding that "as HMS Diamond illustrated earlier in the month, we are willing to take direct action, and we won’t hesitate to take further action to deter threats to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea." The newspaper also cited two senior US defense officials as saying that the White House would not "telegraph" its military plans in advance but did not rule out carrying out strikes against the Houthis in the near future. After the armed conflict between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas escalated in October, Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, has intensified its attacks on cargo ships it believes to be linked to Israel in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, vowing to continue the attacks until Israel ends its military actions in the Gaza Strip. On December 19, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea, saying that the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, and Spain would take part in the mission, although Madrid has not officially confirmed its participation yet. The Houthis vowed to attack any ships that joined the US-led maritime coalition.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/us-considering-taking-military-action-against-houthis-to-protect-red-sea---reports-1115700032.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/us-escalation-in-the-red-sea--a-loselose-proposition--1115679933.html
red sea
united kingdom (uk)
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099431560_509:0:3240:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fca009b4551a31227655a8b28dc8bec9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
houthi ship attack, yemen ship attack, us aircraft carrier yemen, houthi strikes, us sends warships against houthis, war on yemen, us hegemony, us dominance, us interference
houthi ship attack, yemen ship attack, us aircraft carrier yemen, houthi strikes, us sends warships against houthis, war on yemen, us hegemony, us dominance, us interference

UK, US Preparing 'Direct Action' Against Houthis For Attacks in Red Sea - Reports

03:47 GMT 01.01.2024
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Donald HolbertIn this handout photo from the U.S. Marine Corps, the USS Portland lowers a floating target into the water that it will later fire on with a laser weapon system, in the Gulf of Aden, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday it tested a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Mideast, a system that could be used to counter bomb-laden drone boats deployed by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. (Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
In this handout photo from the U.S. Marine Corps, the USS Portland lowers a floating target into the water that it will later fire on with a laser weapon system, in the Gulf of Aden, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday it tested a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Mideast, a system that could be used to counter bomb-laden drone boats deployed by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. (Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2024
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom and the United States are preparing a "direct action" against Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, against the background of attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, UK newspaper The Telegraph reported Sunday, citing UK Secretary of Defense Grant Shapps and source in the Pentagon.
The newspaper cited sources as saying that London and Washington are preparing an unprecedented joint statement in the form of a "verbal final warning" to the Houthis that could be issued as early as Monday, adding that talks were underway on Sunday evening on the participation of at least two other actions in action against the movement. But the joint statement is not expected to set out any specific military action, the report said.
Shapps said in an article for The Telegraph that the UK's HMS Diamond, a Type 45 destroyer, shot down a Houthi attack drone in the Red Sea in December, adding that "as HMS Diamond illustrated earlier in the month, we are willing to take direct action, and we won’t hesitate to take further action to deter threats to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea."

"The Houthis should be under no misunderstanding: We are committed to holding malign actors accountable for unlawful seizures and attacks... If the Houthis continue to threaten lives and trade, we will be forced to take the necessary and appropriate action... Those terrorists who are disrupting trade in the Red Sea are drinking in the last chance saloon. Diplomatic efforts have been made to find a resolution but with limited success," the newspaper quoted Shapps as saying.

In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, front, and the landing ship USS Carter Hall, back travel through the Red Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2023
Military
US Considering Taking Military Action Against Houthis to Protect Red Sea - Reports
20 December 2023, 11:23 GMT
The newspaper also cited two senior US defense officials as saying that the White House would not "telegraph" its military plans in advance but did not rule out carrying out strikes against the Houthis in the near future.

"US forces have the inherent right to self defence, and if we do decide to take any action against the Houthis, then we will do so at a time and place of our choosing," one of the sources was quoted as saying.

After the armed conflict between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas escalated in October, Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, has intensified its attacks on cargo ships it believes to be linked to Israel in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, vowing to continue the attacks until Israel ends its military actions in the Gaza Strip.
On December 19, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea, saying that the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, and Spain would take part in the mission, although Madrid has not officially confirmed its participation yet. The Houthis vowed to attack any ships that joined the US-led maritime coalition.
A picture taken on October 12, 2012 from the Egyptian port of Ismalia, 120 kilometers northeast of Cairo, shows US army destroyer USS Porter crossing the Suez Canal. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2023
World
US Escalation in the Red Sea – A Lose/Lose Proposition
19 December 2023, 14:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала