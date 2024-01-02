https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/china-confident-in-brics-bright-prospects-after-expansion-1115950285.html
"Let me make it very clear that we are fully confident in the BRICS’ future," Wang told a briefing, proceeding to say "You mentioned the fact that BRICS now has 10 member states. That shows exactly its bright prospect." BRICS's expansion "serves the common aspiration of emerging markets and developing countries, and follows the global trend towards multipolarity," the spokesman said. He voiced Beijing's intention to work with BRICS members and "strive for new results in greater BRICS cooperation." BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the world's largest emerging economies. Before the 2024 expansion, it united Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Last summer, their leaders invited Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to join the bloc. Argentina was also invited to become a member, but its newly-elected government declined the invitation last week. The full membership of the newly-admitted members formally started on January 1.
