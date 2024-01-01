https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/putin-starts-2024-explaining-his-view-of-russias-brics-chairmanship-1115928442.html

Putin Starts 2024 Explaining His View of Russia's BRICS Chairmanship

BRICS is attracting more and more supporters and like-minded people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address marking the beginning of Russia's chairmanship of the organization.

BRICS is attracting more and more supporters and likeminded people, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted in his address. Putin recalled that Russia took over the baton of the BRICS chairmanship on January 1 and that Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have joined BRICS as new full members. He noted that "sovereign equality, respect for the chosen path of development, mutual consideration of interests, openness, consensus, the aspiration to form a multipolar international order and a fair global financial and trade system, and pursuit of collective solutions are the top challenges of our time."Russia's BRICS chairmanship will focus on constructive cooperation with all interested states, Putin said. During its BRICS presidency, Russia will emphasize improving the coordination of member states as well as the joint search for answers to challenges and threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Putin stressed that Russia will contribute to the practical implementation of the BRICS Economic Partnership Strategy until 2025 and the Action Plan on Innovative Cooperation for 2021-2024, ensure energy and food security, strengthen the role of BRICS in the international monetary and financial system, develop interbank cooperation, and expand the use of national currencies in mutual trade. During its BRICS chairmanship, Russia will continue its efforts to cooperate in three key areas - politics and security, economy and finance, and culture, Vladimir Putin highlighted.Founded in 2009, BRICS is a grouping of the world's largest developing economies. The founding members of the bloc are Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

