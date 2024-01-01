https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/putin-starts-2024-explaining-his-view-of-russias-brics-chairmanship-1115928442.html
Putin Starts 2024 Explaining His View of Russia's BRICS Chairmanship
Putin Starts 2024 Explaining His View of Russia's BRICS Chairmanship
BRICS is attracting more and more supporters and like-minded people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address marking the beginning of Russia's chairmanship of the organization.
2024-01-01T11:56+0000
2024-01-01T11:56+0000
2024-01-01T11:56+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
brics
commonwealth of independent states
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/11/1115645052_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_584ed147e9f8f16416c72a6adb218075.jpg
BRICS is attracting more and more supporters and likeminded people, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted in his address. Putin recalled that Russia took over the baton of the BRICS chairmanship on January 1 and that Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have joined BRICS as new full members. He noted that "sovereign equality, respect for the chosen path of development, mutual consideration of interests, openness, consensus, the aspiration to form a multipolar international order and a fair global financial and trade system, and pursuit of collective solutions are the top challenges of our time."Russia's BRICS chairmanship will focus on constructive cooperation with all interested states, Putin said. During its BRICS presidency, Russia will emphasize improving the coordination of member states as well as the joint search for answers to challenges and threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Putin stressed that Russia will contribute to the practical implementation of the BRICS Economic Partnership Strategy until 2025 and the Action Plan on Innovative Cooperation for 2021-2024, ensure energy and food security, strengthen the role of BRICS in the international monetary and financial system, develop interbank cooperation, and expand the use of national currencies in mutual trade. During its BRICS chairmanship, Russia will continue its efforts to cooperate in three key areas - politics and security, economy and finance, and culture, Vladimir Putin highlighted.Founded in 2009, BRICS is a grouping of the world's largest developing economies. The founding members of the bloc are Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/car-foreign-minister-expresses-hope-for-increased-cooperation-with-brics-nations-1115779909.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/around-30-counties-interested-in-partnership-with-brics---lavrov-1115819612.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/11/1115645052_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a0b2ca9710e66f63ad368b8c2ee867f1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brics, russian president vladimir putin, russia's chairmanship of the organization
brics, russian president vladimir putin, russia's chairmanship of the organization
Putin Starts 2024 Explaining His View of Russia's BRICS Chairmanship
Russia’s chairmanship of BRICS in 2024 will take place under the slogan “Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security,” focusing on positive and creative cooperation with all interested states, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
BRICS is attracting more and more supporters and likeminded people, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted in his address.
Putin recalled that Russia took over the baton of the BRICS chairmanship on January 1 and that Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have joined BRICS as new full members.
"This is a strong indication of the growing credibility of the association and its role in world affairs. BRICS is attracting more and more supporters and likeminded states, states that share the principled attitudes underlying its activities," Putin said.
He noted that "sovereign equality, respect for the chosen path of development, mutual consideration of interests, openness, consensus, the aspiration to form a multipolar international order and a fair global financial and trade system, and pursuit of collective solutions are the top challenges of our time."
Russia's BRICS chairmanship will focus on constructive cooperation with all interested states
, Putin said.
"In this spirit, focusing on positive, constructive cooperation with all interested states, the Russian BRICS chairmanship in 2024 will act under the motto Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security," Putin said.
24 December 2023, 07:00 GMT
During its BRICS presidency, Russia will emphasize improving the coordination of member states
as well as the joint search for answers to challenges and threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Naturally, we will focus on enhancing foreign policy coordination among the member countries and on jointly seeking effective responses to the challenges and threats to international and regional security and stability," Putin said.
Putin stressed that Russia will contribute to the practical implementation of the BRICS Economic Partnership Strategy until 2025 and the Action Plan on Innovative Cooperation for 2021-2024, ensure energy and food security, strengthen the role of BRICS in the international monetary and financial system, develop interbank cooperation, and expand the use of national currencies in mutual trade.
During its BRICS chairmanship, Russia will continue its efforts to cooperate in three key areas - politics and security, economy and finance, and culture, Vladimir Putin highlighted.
"In general, Russia will continue efforts on fostering the whole complex of the partnership cooperation within BRICS in the three key directions: politics and security, economy and finance, cultural and humanitarian contacts," Putin said in his address related to the start of Russia's BRICS chairmanship.
26 December 2023, 11:34 GMT
Founded in 2009, BRICS is a grouping of the world's largest developing economies
. The founding members of the bloc are Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.