https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/russian-armed-forces-receive-new-yastreb-av-artillery-reconnaissance-system--1115937618.html
Russian Armed Forces Receive New Yastreb-AV Artillery Reconnaissance System
Russian troops on the territory of the North-Eastern Military District are using a new artillery reconnaissance system "Yastreb-AV" as part of the anti-battery fight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
russia
The artillery reconnaissance system is designed to provide intelligence and targeting data to artillery units. Using advanced sensors, communication systems, and data processing capabilities, the system enables artillery commanders to quickly and accurately identify enemy positions.
Russian troops
in the special military operation are using the new Yastreb-AV artillery reconnaissance system as part of counter-battery combat, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The new 1K148 Yastreb-AV has been put into service with Russian artillery units in the special military operation zone
. Together with the Zoopark-1M complex, Yastreb-AV provides detection of Ukrainian artillery firing positions. At the same time, the characteristics of the new complex are superior.
"Today, the effective performance of combat tasks by missile operators and artillerymen, together with the use of UAVs, which increases the effectiveness of artillery fire and survivability on the battlefield, is also ensured by the use of modern artillery reconnaissance equipment such as Zoopark-1M and Yastreb-AV," the ministry said in a statement.
27 December 2023, 16:19 GMT
The 1K148 Yastreb-AV radar complex is capable of automatically tracking the trajectory of shells fired by enemy artillery and determining the exact coordinates of their positions. The system is mounted on a four-axle BAZ-6910-025 chassis. The rear part of the chassis is designed for the installation of an antenna mast with a large-area canvas.
Particular characteristics of the Yastreb-AV have not been disclosed, while tests were completed in late 2021 or early 2022, and it was recently delivered to Russian troops.