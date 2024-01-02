https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/russian-armed-forces-receive-new-yastreb-av-artillery-reconnaissance-system--1115937618.html

Russian Armed Forces Receive New Yastreb-AV Artillery Reconnaissance System

Russian troops on the territory of the North-Eastern Military District are using a new artillery reconnaissance system "Yastreb-AV" as part of the anti-battery fight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian troops in the special military operation are using the new Yastreb-AV artillery reconnaissance system as part of counter-battery combat, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The new 1K148 Yastreb-AV has been put into service with Russian artillery units in the special military operation zone. Together with the Zoopark-1M complex, Yastreb-AV provides detection of Ukrainian artillery firing positions. At the same time, the characteristics of the new complex are superior.The 1K148 Yastreb-AV radar complex is capable of automatically tracking the trajectory of shells fired by enemy artillery and determining the exact coordinates of their positions. The system is mounted on a four-axle BAZ-6910-025 chassis. The rear part of the chassis is designed for the installation of an antenna mast with a large-area canvas.Particular characteristics of the Yastreb-AV have not been disclosed, while tests were completed in late 2021 or early 2022, and it was recently delivered to Russian troops.

