Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Enterprises Producing Missiles, UAVs and Repairing Weapons
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine shelled the central part of the Russian city of Belgorod on Saturday afternoon. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine’s missile attack on... 02.01.2024, Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have hit Ukrainian enterprises of the military-industrial complex in Kiev and its suburbs, especially those producing missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.It specified that "the goal of the strike was achieved and all the objects were hit."
10:27 GMT 02.01.2024 (Updated: 10:37 GMT 02.01.2024)
Russian servicemen of the 2nd Army Corps of the Southern Group of Forces fire a 9K33 Osa surface-to-air missile system at a position in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Luhansk People's Republic, Russia.
Russian servicemen of the 2nd Army Corps of the Southern Group of Forces fire a 9K33 Osa surface-to-air missile system at a position in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Luhansk People's Republic, Russia.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
Go to the mediabank
Ukraine shelled the central part of the Russian city of Belgorod on Saturday afternoon. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine’s missile attack on the Russian city of Belgorod is a terrorist act.
The Russian armed forces have hit Ukrainian enterprises of the military-industrial complex in Kiev and its suburbs, especially those producing missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"The Russian Armed Forces carried out a combined strike with long-range precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, which were carrying out orders for the production of missiles, drones, and repair of weapons and military equipment in Kiev and its suburbs, as well as on storage sites for missiles, ammunition, and air weapons supplied to the Kiev regime by Western countries," the ministry said.
It specified that "the goal of the strike was achieved and all the objects were hit."
