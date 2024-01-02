Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Enterprises Producing Missiles, UAVs and Repairing Weapons
Ukraine shelled the central part of the Russian city of Belgorod on Saturday afternoon. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine’s missile attack on the Russian city of Belgorod is a terrorist act.
The Russian armed forces have hit Ukrainian enterprises of the military-industrial complex in Kiev and its suburbs, especially those producing missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"The Russian Armed Forces carried out a combined strike with long-range precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, which were carrying out orders for the production of missiles, drones, and repair of weapons and military equipment in Kiev and its suburbs, as well as on storage sites for missiles, ammunition, and air weapons supplied to the Kiev regime by Western countries," the ministry said.
It specified that "the goal of the strike was achieved and all the objects were hit."