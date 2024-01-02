https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-enterprises-producing-missiles-uavs-and-repairing-weapons-1115943095.html

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Enterprises Producing Missiles, UAVs and Repairing Weapons

Ukraine shelled the central part of the Russian city of Belgorod on Saturday afternoon. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine’s missile attack on... 02.01.2024, Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have hit Ukrainian enterprises of the military-industrial complex in Kiev and its suburbs, especially those producing missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.It specified that "the goal of the strike was achieved and all the objects were hit."

