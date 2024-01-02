Trump Appeals Maine Decision Blocking Him From State's 2024 Primary Ballot

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/trump-appeals-maine-decision-blocking-him-from-states-2024-primary-ballot-1115954974.html
Former President Donald Trump filed an appeal on Tuesday against his disqualification from Maine's presidential primary ballot, challenging Maine's Secretary of State Shenna Bellow's final order, a court document revealed.
"Petitioner Donald J. Trump, by and through undersigned counsel, petitions this Court for review of a final order issued by Respondent Secretary of State Shenna Bellow," the court document read.The filing outlines that the former US commander-in-chief "is aggrieved" by Bellow's past order because the "secretary of state was a biased decisionmaker who should have recused herself and otherwise failed to provide lawful due process." Additionally, it was stated in the court documents that Bellows had no legal authority under the law to consider the federal constitutional issues, she "made multiple errors of law and acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner."The appeal was made in response to Maine's December filing, which joined the US state of Colorado in barring Trump from appearing on the primary ballots for the upcoming 2024 US election.Both states submitted the legal challenges over the former president's role in the US Capitol riot, which saw thousands of Trump supporters storm the federal building. Per Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, any candidates who have engaged in acts of insurrection after vowing to defend the US Constitution are barred from holding political office. The Civil War-era amendment was ratified in 1868. The latest developments come shortly after reports detailed that lawmakers in New York were urging the state's Board of Elections to follow in Colorado and Maine's steps.
Per Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, any candidates who have engaged in acts of insurrection after vowing to defend the US Constitution are barred from holding political office.
The Civil War-era amendment was ratified in 1868.
The latest developments come shortly after reports detailed that lawmakers in New York were urging the state's Board of Elections to follow in Colorado and Maine's steps.