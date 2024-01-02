https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/ukrainian-soldiers-refuse-to-carry-out-combat-missions---intercepted-radio-surveillance-1115938194.html

Ukrainian Soldiers Refuse to Carry Out Combat Missions - Intercepted Radio Surveillance

Ukrainian Soldiers Refuse to Carry Out Combat Missions - Intercepted Radio Surveillance

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are massively refusing to perform combat tasks, according to records of radio surveillance of wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukrainian soldiers are massively refusing to carry out combat missions, according to records of radio surveillance of wounded Ukrainian troops, obtained by Sputnik. According to the soldier, the refusal to perform combat duties in the unit that he describes in the radio intercept is not an isolated case, but the mass action of five Ukrainian Armed Forces units at once.He added that because the group that decided to go on the mission suffered heavy losses, the next group refused.Another soldier said that all the lightly wounded Ukrainian commanders return to their positions very quickly, and thus they may not receive the necessary treatment.Against the background of the mass refusal by Ukrainian soldiers to fight, Kiev is deploying barrier troops. Last Sunday, Sputnik published a video showing several Ukrainian soldiers being shot by their comrades after a group of Ukrainian troops abandoned their positions due to an attack by Russian forces.Evidence of Ukrainian soldiers refusing to participate in combat is becoming more and more common. For example, in late November, captured Ukrainian soldier Bogdan Kumansky said that there were many cases of insubordination and desertion in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, particularly in his 118th Brigade. According to him, "there are not enough people" and they are "taken from all units just to fill the gaps on the front line" without training. He explained that no one wants to be "meat" for the grinder.In late October, retired LPR Lieutenant-Colonel Andrey Marochko told Sputnik that officers of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian KORD national police unit had arrived in the city of Kupyansk, Kharkov region, to talk to servicemen of the 14th and 32nd Mechanized Brigades who were massively refusing to obey their commanders' orders. It was reported that the "talks" were held with the use of force.

