Watch: Group of Retreating Ukrainian Soldiers Shot by Barrier Troops

A Ukrainian barrier unit has shot at a group of retreating fighters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik, providing the agency with confirming video footage taken by a drone.

A Ukrainian barrier unit has shot at a group of retreating fighters from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik, providing the agency with video footage taken by a drone confirming it.The footage shows the Russian military assaulting a Ukrainian stronghold. As soon as two Russian fighters enter the trench, five Ukrainian soldiers start running out the other side of the trench towards rear positions. However, after the fleeing soldiers reached their trench, Ukrainian barrier troops positioned there started shooting at their fellow soldiers and then threw grenades at them.One of the retreating Ukrainian soldiers tried to run further to the rear, but the fighters from the barrier unit spotted him and started shooting him in the back.

