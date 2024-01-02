International
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Enterprises Producing Missiles, UAVs and Repairing Weapons
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/unexpected-problem-ukraine-unable-to-produce-gunpowder-1115938825.html
Unexpected Problem: Ukraine Unable to Produce Gunpowder
Unexpected Problem: Ukraine Unable to Produce Gunpowder
The Ukrainian defense industry is not capable of producing gunpowder for artillery shells, former deputy minister for the temporarily occupied territories and internally displaced persons of Ukraine Georgiy Tuka admitted in an interview.
2024-01-02T10:00+0000
2024-01-02T10:00+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
george tuka
kiev
gunpowder
ukraine
artillery
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1f/1113004603_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c1ae8fe610eba425ac330aa13800a13c.jpg
The Ukrainian defense industry is not capable of producing gunpowder for artillery shells, former deputy minister for the temporarily occupied territories and internally displaced persons of Ukraine, Georgiy Tuka, admitted in an interview with the TV channel Pryamoy.Tuka said that gunpowder is a basic component of small arms cartridges and artillery shells. The situation in Ukraine with artillery powder is especially sad, the former deputy minister complained.According to Tuka, it is now impossible to produce artillery shells on the territory controlled by Kiev. Any statements about the emergence of such production most likely do not mean artillery shells, but cartridge cases, caps, or warheads for them, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/us-unable-to-fight-one-front-war-after-ukraine-supplies-depletes-weapon-stocks-1115560867.html
kiev
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1f/1113004603_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5635ba0a5e9d1e505e844063c7d5a696.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
produce gunpowder, georgiy tuka, ukrainian defense industry
produce gunpowder, georgiy tuka, ukrainian defense industry

Unexpected Problem: Ukraine Unable to Produce Gunpowder

10:00 GMT 02.01.2024
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke155-мм артиллерийские снаряды M795 на заводе армейских боеприпасов в Пенсильвании, США
155-мм артиллерийские снаряды M795 на заводе армейских боеприпасов в Пенсильвании, США - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2024
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
Subscribe
Earlier, an anonymous senior Ukrainian Armed Forces officer told British media that Russian strikes had "paralyzed" Ukraine's defense industry and prevented it from producing anything on its own.
The Ukrainian defense industry is not capable of producing gunpowder for artillery shells, former deputy minister for the temporarily occupied territories and internally displaced persons of Ukraine, Georgiy Tuka, admitted in an interview with the TV channel Pryamoy.

"Seemingly such a primitive thing as gunpowder turned out to be absolutely super complicated for our [Ukrainian] military-industrial complex," he said.

Tuka said that gunpowder is a basic component of small arms cartridges and artillery shells. The situation in Ukraine with artillery powder is especially sad, the former deputy minister complained.
Ukrainian servicemen walk in front of armoured cars at Kiev airport on March 25, 2015 during a welcoming ceremony of the first US plane delivery of non-lethal aid, including 10 Humvee vehicles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2023
Analysis
US Unable to Fight 'One-Front War' After Ukraine Supplies Deplete Weapon Stocks
13 December 2023, 18:08 GMT
According to Tuka, it is now impossible to produce artillery shells on the territory controlled by Kiev. Any statements about the emergence of such production most likely do not mean artillery shells, but cartridge cases, caps, or warheads for them, he added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала