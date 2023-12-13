https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/us-unable-to-fight-one-front-war-after-ukraine-supplies-depletes-weapon-stocks-1115560867.html

US Unable to Fight 'One-Front War' After Ukraine Supplies Depletes Weapon Stocks

US Unable to Fight 'One-Front War' After Ukraine Supplies Depletes Weapon Stocks

While US lawmakers are yet to agree on the next funding package for Ukraine, the powers that be in the United States now mull how much more money their country can provide to the regime.

2023-12-13T18:08+0000

2023-12-13T18:08+0000

2023-12-13T18:08+0000

us

ukraine

joe biden

michael maloof

pentagon

us department of defense (dod)

military aid

americas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105496/94/1054969424_0:256:4784:2947_1920x0_80_0_0_b5a239234125486a74bf305d837cce8f.jpg

US President Joe Biden insisted that the United States is going to "continue to supply Ukraine with critical weapons and equipment as long as we can" on December 12.The Pentagon recently claimed it can send around $4.6 billion worth of military hardware to Ukraine under the auspices of the Presidential Drawdown Authority that allows the government to send weapons from its own stocks to foreign countries when necessary.However, the US Department of Defense has only $1 billion to replace the old gear, Bloomberg has noted, adding that sending weapons to Ukraine without guaranteeing their replacement is a “risky strategy.”The Pentagon thus has to weigh its options carefully, being perfectly aware of the fact that “the Congress itself is not happy with sending more funds at this moment for a variety of reasons,” said Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the US Secretary of Defense.According to him, the DoD needs to keep in mind the need to replenish the United States’ own stockpiles as weapons get sent to Ukraine, “and 1 billion is not going to cut it.”Basically, under the current system, the Pentagon would be authorized to spend up to $4.5 billion while essentially being able to appropriate one billion, he added, noting that the latter amount may already be dwindling as Biden has already approved some $200 million for Ukraine.“Now it's only in the millions. So things are beginning to pick up. There is the recognition that the funding is not there,” Maloof remarked.With the Israeli-Palestinian conflict flaring up in October, which prompted the US to leap to Israel’s aid, the United States now finds itself stretched thin, he noted, adding that it is a good thing the US is “not engaged directly” with its own troops as it is unclear if Washington would be able to “finance that.”He also observed that some 55 percent of Americans “no longer want funding for Ukraine,” according to recent polls, which is likely the product of people in the United States realizing that “Bidenomics isn't working for them.”“And why fund other wars and other people when we can't even take care of our own? And I think that's what the bottom line is here,” Maloof surmised.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231211/waning-funding-us-voters-and-gop-aligned-on-ukraine-aid-1115517968.html

ukraine

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us military aid to ukraine, us aid to israel, us military stockpiles depleted