https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/us-national-debt-rises-above-34-trillion-in-historic-first-ever-1115953867.html

US National Debt Rises Above $34 Trillion in Historic First-Ever

US National Debt Rises Above $34 Trillion in Historic First-Ever

US national debt has surged over $34 trillion for the first time in history, according to the fiscal data published by the Department of the Treasury.

2024-01-02T22:47+0000

2024-01-02T22:47+0000

2024-01-02T22:43+0000

economy

us

national debt

us treasury department

congressional budget office (cbo)

treasury

biden administration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102692/70/1026927066_0:181:3500:2150_1920x0_80_0_0_320a37dea74249e55aaef089856faac8.jpg

As of December 29, 2023, the US national debt reached $34,001,493,655,565.48 for the first time in the history of the United States, the data showed on Tuesday. On December 28, the US national debt stood at $33,911,227,723,170 and the Biden administration took just one day to increase the national debt by almost $100 billion, according to the data.However, earlier findings by the Congressional Budget Office indicated that the national debt would nearly double in scale over the next 30 years.Michael Peterson, the CEO of Peter G. Peterson Foundation, a financial firm founded by the Nixon-era secretary of commerce, noted in a statement that regardless of the new year, the US' national debt standing "remains on the same damaging and unsustainable path.""Following last year’s debt ceiling deal, we quickly crossed $32 trillion in June, $33 trillion in September, and now we are soaring past $34 trillion," he said. The latest comes months after the Biden administration managed a deal with Republicans to raise the US' national debt ceiling as a means to avoid a default, a bid that will last through January 2025. The debt level further comes on the heels of Congress' efforts to clear additional bills to fund the government.Forecasters had previously underscored that the national debt surpassed the $34 trillion mark years earlier than expected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic fallout.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/us-national-debt-grew-by-84-times-in-100-years-1113503215.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what is the us national debt, whats the highest recorded us national debt, state of us economy