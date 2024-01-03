https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/four-people-injured-in-knife-attack-near-tokyos-akihabara-railway-station---reports-1115964761.html

Four People Injured in Knife Attack Near Tokyo's Akihabara Railway Station - Reports

Four People Injured in Knife Attack Near Tokyo's Akihabara Railway Station - Reports

An unknown person has attacked people with a knife near Tokyo's Akihabara intercity railway station, with four people being injured, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing police sources.

2024-01-03T18:33+0000

2024-01-03T18:33+0000

2024-01-03T18:33+0000

world

japan

tokyo

knife attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106006/88/1060068861_0:38:2048:1190_1920x0_80_0_0_db8c58de729dc4bc47f99f5b333db90b.jpg

The attack reportedly took place in a popular shopping area. The perpetrator was arrested, the news agency said. Traffic on the Yamanote Line of the Tokyo railway was reportedly suspended due to the incident. Later in the day, another Japanese media outlet reported that the attack had taken place on a train and that the perpetrator was a woman. A police source told media that law enforcement officers had received a tip that "a woman was brandishing a knife" in a car of the train that stopped at the Akihabara station. Kyodo News said that the woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Her exact age is unknown, but she reportedly appears to be between 20 and 30 years old.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/at-least-4-children-2-adults-injured-in-knife-attack-in-eastern-france---reports-1111007236.html

japan

tokyo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tokyo knife attack, akihabara knife attack