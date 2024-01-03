Lebanon to File Complaint With UN Security Council Against Israel - Gov’t

International
Lebanese interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati has told the country's foreign minister to issue an urgent complaint to the UN Security Council after an Israeli attack in southern Beirut.
Earlier on Tuesday, a Hamas office in southern Beirut was targeted in a bombing attack believed to have been carried out by an Israeli drone. Six people died in the attack, including Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri and two military chiefs. Hamas acknowledged al-Arouri’s death, while the Lebanese interim prime minister blamed it on Israel. Lebanon's Hezbollah movement threatened to conduct retaliatory strikes against Israel for the attack. At the same time, Israeli media reported that peace talks between Hamas and Israel came to a standstill as a result of the strike.
03:22 GMT 03.01.2024
People search for survivors following a massive explosion in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
DOHA (Sputnik) - Lebanese Interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati contacted the foreign minister and ordered an urgent complaint to the UN Security Council due to the violation of the country's sovereignty by Israel after the attack on the office of Palestinian movement Hamas in southern Beirut, the Lebanese government said on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, a Hamas office in southern Beirut was targeted in a bombing attack believed to have been carried out by an Israeli drone. Six people died in the attack, including Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri and two military chiefs. Hamas acknowledged al-Arouri’s death, while the Lebanese interim prime minister blamed it on Israel.
Smoke rises from a destroyed apartment as civil defense workers search for survivors following a massive explosion in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. An explosion killed Saleh Arouri, a top official with the Palestinian militant group Hamas and three others, officials with Hamas and the Lebanese group Hezbollah said. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2024
World
Two Commanders of Hamas' Military Wing Killed in Beirut Blast as Gaza Conflict Escalates
Yesterday, 20:55 GMT
Lebanon's Hezbollah movement threatened to conduct retaliatory strikes against Israel for the attack. At the same time, Israeli media reported that peace talks between Hamas and Israel came to a standstill as a result of the strike.
