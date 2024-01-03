https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/lebanon-to-file-complaint-with-un-security-council-against-israel---govt-1115956089.html

Lebanon to File Complaint With UN Security Council Against Israel - Gov’t

Lebanon to File Complaint With UN Security Council Against Israel - Gov’t

Lebanese interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati has told the country's foreign minister to issue an urgent complaint to the UN Security Council after an Israeli attack in southern Beirut.

2024-01-03T03:22+0000

2024-01-03T03:22+0000

2024-01-03T03:22+0000

world

middle east

lebanon

israel

hamas

beirut

un security council (unsc)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/03/1115955931_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_8829bad52cd087bfe8faa938bba67d33.jpg

Earlier on Tuesday, a Hamas office in southern Beirut was targeted in a bombing attack believed to have been carried out by an Israeli drone. Six people died in the attack, including Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri and two military chiefs. Hamas acknowledged al-Arouri’s death, while the Lebanese interim prime minister blamed it on Israel. Lebanon's Hezbollah movement threatened to conduct retaliatory strikes against Israel for the attack. At the same time, Israeli media reported that peace talks between Hamas and Israel came to a standstill as a result of the strike.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/two-commanders-of-hamas-military-wing-killed-in-beirut-blast-as-gaza-conflict-escalates-1115953091.html

lebanon

israel

beirut

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

beirut attack, beirut bombing, israel attacks lebanon, un security council complaints against israel