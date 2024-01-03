https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/rfk-jr-secures-utah-ballot-access-vows-to-appear-on-ballots-in-all-50-us-states-1115966153.html
Independent 2024 US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) said on Wednesday that his campaign secured ballot access in the state of Utah, and that he intends to appear on ballots in all 50 states.
"We will be on the ballot in 50 states and the District of Columbia," Kennedy said during a speech in Utah. Kennedy confirmed his campaign met ballot access requirements in Utah, making it the first state in which he can officially file as a presidential candidate. The campaign expects to have to engage in litigation in numerous states to achieve ballot access, Kennedy said. The 2024 candidate also criticized attempts by state and court officials to block former US President Donald Trump's ballot access. Kennedy said he wants to beat Trump and Biden in a fair election. In December, a Monmouth University poll found that 21% of registered US voters will definitely or probably vote for Kennedy in 2024.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Independent 2024 US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) said on Wednesday that his campaign secured ballot access in the state of Utah, and that he intends to appear on ballots in all 50 states.
“We will be on the ballot in 50 states and the District of Columbia,” Kennedy said during a speech in Utah.
Kennedy confirmed his campaign met ballot access requirements in Utah, making it the first state in which he can officially file as a presidential candidate. The campaign expects to have to engage in litigation in numerous states to achieve ballot access, Kennedy said.
The 2024 candidate also criticized attempts by state and court officials to block former US President Donald Trump’s ballot access. Kennedy said he wants to beat Trump and Biden in a fair election.
In December, a Monmouth University poll found that 21% of registered US voters will definitely or probably vote for Kennedy in 2024.