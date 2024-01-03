International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/washington-and-doha-reach-agreement-to-extend-us-presence-at-qatars-military-base-1115956876.html
Washington and Doha Reach Agreement to Extend US Presence at Qatar’s Military Base
Washington and Doha Reach Agreement to Extend US Presence at Qatar’s Military Base
During US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to Qatar last month, the Pentagon chief thanked Doha for growing spending on the Al Udeid Air Base.
2024-01-03T06:42+0000
2024-01-03T06:51+0000
world
us
qatar
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/03/1115956581_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a76fd4d07cd877b4b83667c115b33dcf.jpg
Washington has "quietly" reached an agreement with Doha to extend the US military presence at a major base in Qatar for another ten years, an American broadcaster quoted unnamed sources as saying.The Al Udeid air base, known as the largest US military facility in the Middle East, can accommodate more than 10,000 American troops. The US Department of Defense has yet to comment on the matter.The reported developments come after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Al Udeid in December, where he thanked Qatar for its increased spending on the base. Qatar had previously reportedly pledged billions of dollars of its own money to upgrade facilities for US airmen at the base."We’ll do this through Qatar’s commitment to contribute significant resources to increase capabilities here at Al Udeid Air Base, and that will support both of our forces for years to come,” the Pentagon chief pointed out.As for Al Udeid, a reported agreement between Washington and Doha to expand the base comes amid the ongoing escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict following the October 7 surprise large-scale attack on the Jewish state orchestrated by the Palestinian militant group Hamas from the Gaza Strip.Qatar played a key role in mediating talks between Israeli officials and Hamas in November that led to a brief cease-fire and the release of a number of hostages taken by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attack, as well as a number of Palestinian prisoners.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/qatar-reportedly-led-negotiation-with-hamas-that-resulted-in-release-of-2-us-hostages-1114372292.html
qatar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/03/1115956581_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_501d7eab179a6c340ef1dbcb4a46ac07.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
washington-doha deal on extension of us military presence at a qatar base, al udeid air base in qatar, us secretary of defense lloyd austin's visit to al udeid
washington-doha deal on extension of us military presence at a qatar base, al udeid air base in qatar, us secretary of defense lloyd austin's visit to al udeid

Washington and Doha Reach Agreement to Extend US Presence at Qatar’s Military Base

06:42 GMT 03.01.2024 (Updated: 06:51 GMT 03.01.2024)
© Photo : US Air Force Capt. Mahalia FrostIn this handout photo from the U.S. Air Force, an airman guides an F-16 Fighting Falcon during training at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 24, 2022.
In this handout photo from the U.S. Air Force, an airman guides an F-16 Fighting Falcon during training at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2024
© Photo : US Air Force Capt. Mahalia Frost
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
During US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's visit to Qatar last month, the Pentagon chief thanked Doha for increasing spending on Al Udeid air base.
Washington has "quietly" reached an agreement with Doha to extend the US military presence at a major base in Qatar for another ten years, an American broadcaster quoted unnamed sources as saying.
The Al Udeid air base, known as the largest US military facility in the Middle East, can accommodate more than 10,000 American troops. The US Department of Defense has yet to comment on the matter.
The reported developments come after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Al Udeid in December, where he thanked Qatar for its increased spending on the base. Qatar had previously reportedly pledged billions of dollars of its own money to upgrade facilities for US airmen at the base.

Austin remained mum on extending the Al Udeid deal during the visit, while pledging that the US and Qatar "will formally take steps to expand and reinforce our bilateral defense relationship."

"We’ll do this through Qatar’s commitment to contribute significant resources to increase capabilities here at Al Udeid Air Base, and that will support both of our forces for years to come,” the Pentagon chief pointed out.

In 2003, Al Udeid became the main U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) air base in the Middle East when American forces and assets were moved from Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. According to the US broadcaster, the deployment of American troops at Prince Sultan was sensitive and controversial.

In this photo provided by the Government of Israel, Judith Raanan, right, and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie are escorted by Israeli soldiers and Gal Hirsch, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's special coordinator for returning the hostages, as they return to Israel from captivity in the Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Hamas released the pair in what it said was a goodwill gesture late Friday, nearly two weeks after they were captured in a bloody cross-border raid by the Islamic militant group. The Hamas attack sparked a war that is entering its third week, and Hamas is believed to still be holding some 200 people hostage. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2023
World
Qatar Reportedly Led Negotiation With Hamas That Resulted in Release of 2 US Hostages
20 October 2023, 22:13 GMT
As for Al Udeid, a reported agreement between Washington and Doha to expand the base comes amid the ongoing escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict following the October 7 surprise large-scale attack on the Jewish state orchestrated by the Palestinian militant group Hamas from the Gaza Strip.
Qatar played a key role in mediating talks between Israeli officials and Hamas in November that led to a brief cease-fire and the release of a number of hostages taken by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attack, as well as a number of Palestinian prisoners.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала