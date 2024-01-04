https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/iranian-supreme-leader-organizers-of-kerman-attack-will-be-met-with-strong-response-1115969491.html

Iranian Supreme Leader: Organizers of Kerman Attack Will Be Met With 'Strong' Response

Iranian Supreme Leader: Organizers of Kerman Attack Will Be Met With 'Strong' Response

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed a tough response and punishment to both the perpetrators and organizers of the terrorist attack in the city of Kerman, which killed nearly 100 people on Wednesday.

2024-01-04T03:03+0000

2024-01-04T03:03+0000

2024-01-04T02:59+0000

world

middle east

qasem soleimani

ayatollah ali khamenei

ebrahim raisi

iran

irgc

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110959090_0:146:3072:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_d62da8cbd0753630aa8cd3a125c72f24.jpg

A total of 95 people were killed and 211 others were wounded on Wednesday by two explosions at Iranian General Qasem Soleimani’s memorial site in Kerman, during a ceremony marking the fourth anniversary of his assassination by US forces. "Both the hands stained with the blood of innocent people and the corrupt, evil minds that led them to this miscalculation will definitely be the target of a severe pounding and a deserving retribution," Khamenei said in a statement posted on his website.The Iranian government declared Thursday a day of national mourning for the victims, and the country's President Ebrahim Raisi said the masterminds and perpetrators of the terrorist attack would be identified by security forces and law enforcement agencies and brought to account. US media reported Wednesday citing two sources familiar with Iran's internal discussions that Ayatollah Khamenei had instructed Iranian military commanders to pursue "strategic patience" and avoid a direct military confrontation with the United States. The sources said he had ordered the military to "limit retaliation" to covert operations against Israel or proxy militia attacks on US bases in Syria and Iraq.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/explosions-heard-in-iran-near-quds-commander-soleimanis-tomb-on-assassination-anniversary-1115959465.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

who is ali khamenei, what happened in kerman,