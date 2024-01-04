https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/iraqi-armed-forces-blame-us-led-coalition-for-attack-on-militia-headquarters-in-baghdad-1115976553.html

Iraqi Armed Forces Blame US-Led Coalition for Attack on Militia Headquarters in Baghdad

Iraqi Armed Forces Blame US-Led Coalition for Attack on Militia Headquarters in Baghdad

The Iraqi armed forces on Thursday accused the US-led international coalition of the deadly attack on the militia headquarters in Baghdad, calling it an "act akin to terrorist activities."

2024-01-04T13:50+0000

2024-01-04T13:50+0000

2024-01-04T13:50+0000

world

middle east

iraq

baghdad

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107780/64/1077806457_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_65515056830b67a5c2c653f0af3d5552.jpg

Earlier in the day, the regional news agency reported, citing sources, that three people, including Shiite commander Mushtaq Taleb al-Saidi, had been killed and six others injured in a drone strike against the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in eastern Baghdad. Meanwhile, some other media reported about four people killed in the attack. "The Iraqi Armed Forces hold the Global Coalition Forces responsible for this unwarranted attack on an Iraqi security entity that is operating within the powers authorized by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces," the spokesperson for the Iraqi armed forces, Commander-in-Chief, Maj. Gen. Yehia Rasool, was quoted as saying by media. The Iraqi armed forces consider the attack as "a dangerous escalation and assault on Iraq," as well as "an act akin to terrorist activities," the spokesperson reportedly added. The PMF is an Iraqi organization that includes a number of different armed factions, most of them Shia Muslim. The Shia armed groups have intensified their attacks on bases of the US-led international coalition in Iraq, as well as US troops in Syria over the past months, as they consider the US complicit in the attacks mounted by Israel on Palestinian civilians. Washington, for its part, believes that the attacks are carried out by pro-Iranian groups.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/irans-top-diplomat-borrell-discuss-blasts-in-city-of-kerman-situation-in-gaza-1115970817.html

iraq

baghdad

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, iraq attack, mideast unrest, iraq terrorism