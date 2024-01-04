https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/irans-top-diplomat-borrell-discuss-blasts-in-city-of-kerman-situation-in-gaza-1115970817.html

Iran's Top Diplomat, Borrell Discuss Blasts in City of Kerman, Situation in Gaza

Iran's Top Diplomat, Borrell Discuss Blasts in City of Kerman, Situation in Gaza

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and EU foreign policy chief Josef Borrell, in a telephone conversation on Wednesday, condemned the terrorist attacks in the Iranian city of Kerman and discussed the situation in the Middle East, including the Gaza Strip, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

2024-01-04T05:10+0000

2024-01-04T05:10+0000

2024-01-04T05:10+0000

world

middle east

iran

qasem soleimani

general soleimani

us-iran relations hit new low after killing of general soleimani in baghdad

european union (eu)

josep borrell

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/14/1079933917_0:146:1280:866_1920x0_80_0_0_153c0b66fa7d2cc46c629582d56d1d7c.jpg

Earlier on Wednesday, two explosions occurred at the entrance to the cemetery in Kerman during a ceremony on the fourth anniversary of the murder of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Bahram Eynollahi confirmed the death of 95 people in the twin explosion, while 211 other people have been reportedly injured in the blasts. The EU foreign policy chief offered his condolences to the families of the victims and Iran's government and people and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. Iran's foreign minister, for his part, thanked Borrell "for sympathizing with Iran over the Kerman attacks" and "referred to the necessity of the international community to fight different forms of terrorism." The officials also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region, including the situation in the Gaza Strip, the statement said. Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020. In response, Iran launched strikes on US bases in Iraq, including the al-Asad Airbase.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/iranian-supreme-leader-organizers-of-kerman-attack-will-be-met-with-strong-response-1115969491.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, iran blasts, kerman blasts, soleimani explosion, gaza