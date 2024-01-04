International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/russia-downs-10-ukrainian-vilkha-rockets-over-belgorod-region-36-drones-over-crimea-1115980961.html
Russia Downs 10 Ukrainian Vilkha Rockets Over Belgorod Region, 36 Drones Over Crimea
Russia Downs 10 Ukrainian Vilkha Rockets Over Belgorod Region, 36 Drones Over Crimea
Russian air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 10 Ukrainian Vilkha rockets over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.
2024-01-04T23:32+0000
2024-01-04T23:28+0000
russia
belgorod region
crimea
russian defense ministry
krasnodar territory
belgorod
russian air defense forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416255_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b8f643289aae3e49a7e5fd72f97f8d34.jpg
"On January 4 around 23:40 Moscow time (20:40 GMT), an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets in the territory of the Russian Federation using the Vilkha multiple launch rocket systems," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "air defense systems on duty destroyed ten rockets over the Belgorod Region." Following the attacks, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram that, according to preliminary information, two people have been wounded in the Ukrainian shelling of the city of Belgorod and the Belgorod Region.The governor added that they have suffered shrapnel wounds and were being treated at the nearest hospital. Gladkov also said windows in several apartments have blown out and more than 30 cars have been damaged as a result of a shell explosion near an apartment building in the city. One car was hit by the shrapnel and the roof of one household damaged in the Belgorod district.Elsewhere, Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones over Crimea and one over the Krasnodar Territory, the Defense Ministry said in a separate statement. Authorities detailed that the Ukrainian strike had attempted to "carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/russian-air-defenses-foil-ukrainian-attack-on-crimea---sevastopol-governor-1115976952.html
belgorod region
crimea
krasnodar territory
belgorod
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416255_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ccc772d6e8ce13f8e6677dab1e67908.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
how many ukrainian strikes have russian forces foiled, what is the state of russia's special military operation,
how many ukrainian strikes have russian forces foiled, what is the state of russia's special military operation,

Russia Downs 10 Ukrainian Vilkha Rockets Over Belgorod Region, 36 Drones Over Crimea

23:32 GMT 04.01.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA view shows a 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defense system of the 2nd Russian Army Corps of the Southern Group of Forces at a position in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
A view shows a 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defense system of the 2nd Russian Army Corps of the Southern Group of Forces at a position in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 10 Ukrainian Vilkha rockets over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.
"On January 4 around 23:40 Moscow time (20:40 GMT), an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets in the territory of the Russian Federation using the Vilkha multiple launch rocket systems," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "air defense systems on duty destroyed ten rockets over the Belgorod Region."
Following the attacks, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram that, according to preliminary information, two people have been wounded in the Ukrainian shelling of the city of Belgorod and the Belgorod Region.The governor added that they have suffered shrapnel wounds and were being treated at the nearest hospital.
Gladkov also said windows in several apartments have blown out and more than 30 cars have been damaged as a result of a shell explosion near an apartment building in the city. One car was hit by the shrapnel and the roof of one household damaged in the Belgorod district.
S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defenses Foil Ukrainian Attack on Crimea - Sevastopol Governor
15:07 GMT
Elsewhere, Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones over Crimea and one over the Krasnodar Territory, the Defense Ministry said in a separate statement. Authorities detailed that the Ukrainian strike had attempted to "carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала