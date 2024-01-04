https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/russia-downs-10-ukrainian-vilkha-rockets-over-belgorod-region-36-drones-over-crimea-1115980961.html

Russia Downs 10 Ukrainian Vilkha Rockets Over Belgorod Region, 36 Drones Over Crimea

Russian air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 10 Ukrainian Vilkha rockets over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"On January 4 around 23:40 Moscow time (20:40 GMT), an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets in the territory of the Russian Federation using the Vilkha multiple launch rocket systems," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "air defense systems on duty destroyed ten rockets over the Belgorod Region." Following the attacks, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram that, according to preliminary information, two people have been wounded in the Ukrainian shelling of the city of Belgorod and the Belgorod Region.The governor added that they have suffered shrapnel wounds and were being treated at the nearest hospital. Gladkov also said windows in several apartments have blown out and more than 30 cars have been damaged as a result of a shell explosion near an apartment building in the city. One car was hit by the shrapnel and the roof of one household damaged in the Belgorod district.Elsewhere, Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones over Crimea and one over the Krasnodar Territory, the Defense Ministry said in a separate statement. Authorities detailed that the Ukrainian strike had attempted to "carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation."

