https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/transcripts-reveal-japanese-coast-guard-not-given-takeoff-clearance-before-deadly-crash-1115968302.html

Transcripts Reveal Japanese Coast Guard Not Given Takeoff Clearance Before Deadly Crash

Transcripts Reveal Japanese Coast Guard Not Given Takeoff Clearance Before Deadly Crash

The Coast Guard turboprop plane that collided with a landing Airbus A350 was not given permission to enter the runway, according to transcripts provided by Japanese authorities.

2024-01-04T00:43+0000

2024-01-04T00:43+0000

2024-01-04T00:39+0000

asia

japan

tokyo

airbus

coast guard

japan airlines

a350

plane crash

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/04/1115968146_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_85fc13c3867f20f31fd435e4c06df899.jpg

Japanese authorities revealed on Wednesday that the Japan Airlines Airbus A350 that was hit by a Coast Guard turboprop plane on the runway had been given permission to land, but that there were no indications the Coast Guard plane was permitted to take off.On Tuesday, the De Havilland Dash-8 Coast Guard turboprop plane was scheduled to deliver aid to regions of the country that were hit by a devastating earthquake on Monday. Instead, it collided with the landing Airbus A350 at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.All 367 passengers and 12 crew members of the Airbus were able to escape the plane unharmed in a 20-minute evacuation which has been described as a miracle by Japanese authorities. The same cannot be said of the smaller plane: five of its six crew members were killed and the survivor, the captain, suffered major injuries. Some 14 passengers on the Airbus were injured, but they have been described as non-life-threatening.The Airbus burned for more than six hours on the runway after the accident, causing authorities to cancel 137 domestic and four international flights. Emergency flights and high-speed rail services were provided to reduce congestion.According to transcripts released by authorities, the Airbus was permitted to land, while the Turboprop plane was told to taxi to a holding point.The transcripts appear to contradict the captain, who said following the crash that he had been given permission to enter the runway.A US inspector bulletin stated that a string of lights, which would have told the pilot where to stop before the runway was inoperable. However, experts have pointed out there are other indicators, like reflective paint, that serve the same purpose.Experts have also told media outlets that airline crashes that are the result of one failure are rare and it is more likely there were several contributing factors. The investigation is still in its early stages and the Coast Guard plane’s voice recorder was recovered, which may provide more insight.The Japan Safety Transport Board (JTSB) is investigating the accident. Agencies from France, the UK and Canada, where parts of the two planes were produced, will assist in the investigation.Additionally, the Tokyo police are investigating if criminal negligence led to the crash, according to Japanese media outlets. An investigation unit has been established at the airport.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/five-people-on-board-japan-coast-guard-aircraft-died-following-collision---reports-1115946769.html

japan

tokyo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

japan plane crash, runway plane crash, coast guard crash in japan