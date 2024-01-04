https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/trump-asks-court-to-hold-prosecutors-in-contempt-for-violating-stay-in-january-6-case-1115978647.html

Trump Asks Court to Hold Prosecutors in Contempt for Violating Stay in January 6 Case

The legal defense team of Donald Trump filed a motion asking the judge overseeing his election interference case to hold prosecutors Jack Smith, Molly Gaston and Thomas Windom in contempt of court for violating the stay

Trump's lawyers argued that the prosecutors continued to file briefs and produce discovery to the defense while the case is on hold, thereby abusing the latter as a platform to advance political competitor President Joe Biden's political talking points.In December, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan agreed to Trump's request to stay proceedings in the case while the appeals process plays out.Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said Smith unilaterally decided to disobey the stay order and continue with his "harassing litigation" to "keep parroting the Biden campaign’s corrupt talking points in the name of election interference."No prosecutor should be considered exempt from the law, Cheung added.

