Trump Taps US Supreme Court to Overturn Colorado Decision Barring Him From Ballot
Attorneys of former US President Donald Trump have asked the US Supreme Court to intervene after Colorado's recent decision to bar him from the 2024 primary ballot, court documents showed.
"The question of eligibility to serve as President of the United States is properly reserved for Congress, not the state courts, to consider and decide," wrote Trump's attorneys In the petition for Writ of Certiorari.A spokesperson for the Trump campaign, Steven Cheung, released a statement regarding the filing later Wednesday. “Crooked Joe Biden’s comrades, including the Colorado Supreme Court and CREW, a radical, left-wing activist group, are doing all they can to disenfranchise all American voters by attempting to remove President Trump, the leading candidate in the 2024 Presidential Election, from the primary ballot," said Cheung.Trump's legal team on Tuesday appealed his disqualification from Maine's presidential primary ballot, challenging Maine's Secretary of State Shenna Bellow's final order
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Attorneys of former US President Donald Trump have asked the US Supreme Court to intervene after Colorado's recent decision to bar him from the 2024 primary ballot, court documents showed.
"The question of eligibility to serve as President of the United States is properly reserved for Congress, not the state courts, to consider and decide," wrote Trump's attorneys In the petition for Writ of Certiorari.
"By considering the question of President Trump’s eligibility and barring him from the ballot, the Colorado Supreme Court arrogated Congress’ authority."
A spokesperson for the Trump campaign, Steven Cheung, released a statement regarding the filing later Wednesday.
“Crooked Joe Biden’s comrades, including the Colorado Supreme Court and CREW, a radical, left-wing activist group, are doing all they can to disenfranchise all American voters by attempting to remove President Trump, the leading candidate in the 2024 Presidential Election, from the primary ballot," said Cheung.
"Democrats are obsessively violating the American voters’ Constitutional right to vote for the candidate of their choice. This is an unAmerican, unconstitutional act of election interference which cannot stand. We urge a clear, summary rejection of the Colorado Supreme Court’s wrongful ruling and the execution of a free and fair election this November."
Trump's legal team on Tuesday appealed his disqualification from Maine's presidential primary ballot, challenging Maine's Secretary of State Shenna Bellow's final order