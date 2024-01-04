https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/trump-taps-us-supreme-court-to-overturn-colorado-decision-barring-him-from-ballot-1115968895.html

Trump Taps US Supreme Court to Overturn Colorado Decision Barring Him From Ballot

Trump Taps US Supreme Court to Overturn Colorado Decision Barring Him From Ballot

Attorneys of former US President Donald Trump have asked the US Supreme Court to intervene after Colorado's recent decision to bar him from the 2024 primary ballot, court documents showed.

2024-01-04T01:01+0000

2024-01-04T01:01+0000

2024-01-04T00:57+0000

americas

us

donald trump

joe biden

colorado

maine

congress

supreme court

2024 us presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105025/23/1050252370_0:127:4203:2491_1920x0_80_0_0_0136e26a1b6f4a14acfb699902506c1a.jpg

"The question of eligibility to serve as President of the United States is properly reserved for Congress, not the state courts, to consider and decide," wrote Trump's attorneys In the petition for Writ of Certiorari.A spokesperson for the Trump campaign, Steven Cheung, released a statement regarding the filing later Wednesday. “Crooked Joe Biden’s comrades, including the Colorado Supreme Court and CREW, a radical, left-wing activist group, are doing all they can to disenfranchise all American voters by attempting to remove President Trump, the leading candidate in the 2024 Presidential Election, from the primary ballot," said Cheung.Trump's legal team on Tuesday appealed his disqualification from Maine's presidential primary ballot, challenging Maine's Secretary of State Shenna Bellow's final order

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/trump-appeals-maine-decision-blocking-him-from-states-2024-primary-ballot-1115954974.html

americas

colorado

maine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what states have blocked trump from primary ballots, 2024 us presidential election, what is the 14th amendment, what did colorado do to trump,