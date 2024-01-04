https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/uss-abrams-tanks-not-observed-on-battlefield-after-being-delivered-to-ukraine---reports-1115972480.html

US's Abrams Tanks Not Observed on Battlefield After Being Delivered to Ukraine - Reports

The M1 Abrams main battle tanks, which were delivered by the United States to Ukraine two months ago, have never been observed on the battlefield, the Forbes magazine reported, adding that the whereabouts of the combat machines were also unknown.

In late September, the White House confirmed Abrams tanks started arriving in Ukraine. In total, the US administration vowed to give Kiev 31 Abrams tanks. However, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, said that these tanks "will not live very long on the battlefield" in an ordinary combined arms battle. In a similar vein, Forbes reported on Wednesday that even the most well-armored tanks are vulnerable to attacks by first-person-view drones, adding that the Ukrainian military should modify the US tanks to make them more protected. The mods may include cages, slats and reactive armor, although the latter is unlikely be installed since it will add several tonnes to already heavy vehicles, the report said. Western countries have been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian military operation. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks later that year and in 2023. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, stressing that such moves only fuel the conflict and adding that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed.

