Leopard 2 Tanks Supplied to Ukraine Are Non-Operational – German MP
Leopard 2 Tanks Supplied to Ukraine Are Non-Operational – German MP
Russia repeatedly stressed that Western equipment given to Ukraine, while fueling the conflict, will not ultimately affect the course of special op.
2024-01-03T06:44+0000
2024-01-03T06:48+0000
Very few of the Leopard 2A6 tanks delivered by Berlin to Ukraine are still in service, according to Green Party member Sebastian Schafer. The majority of the machines were damaged in battle and spare parts are scarce, he stressed.“Unfortunately, we must admit that Ukraine can now use only small number of tanks delivered,” Schafer wrote to Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann arms manufacturers, which was reported on by German media. The politician noted that some of the Leopard tanks were further damaged by Ukrainian servicemen who tried to repair them. He stresses that there is a shortage of spare parts in the Lithuanian repair center.According to the politician, who recently visited the repair center in Lithuania with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, there are not enough spare parts for these tanks in the workshops to keep the vessels in working condition. In his speech, Schaefer, a member of the parliamentary budget committee, called for measures to speed up the repair work.Western donors had earlier announced the delivery of Leopard tanks to Kiev, hailing them as a miracle weapon that would turn the tide for Ukraine. In total, the German government has transferred 18 Leopard 2 tanks from the Bundeswehr arsenal to Ukraine.Within weeksof the Leopards' arrival on the battlefield, Russian forces began hunting them down with missiles and kamikaze drones. In November 2023, Forbes magazine reported that Ukraine was in danger of losing its entire Leopard fleet due to the incompetence of its soldiers.Russia has repeatedly warned that arms supplies to the Kiev regime only fuel the conflict, while stressing that any Western military equipment used by Ukraine would eventually be decimated.
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
Leopard 2 Tanks Supplied to Ukraine Are Non-Operational – German MP

06:44 GMT 03.01.2024 (Updated: 06:48 GMT 03.01.2024)
Sergey Lebedev
Russia repeatedly stressed that Western equipment given to Ukraine, while fueling the conflict, will not ultimately affect the course of the special operation.
Very few of the Leopard 2A6 tanks delivered by Berlin to Ukraine are still in service, according to Green Party member Sebastian Schafer. The majority of the machines were damaged in battle and spare parts are scarce, he stressed.
“Unfortunately, we must admit that Ukraine can now use only small number of tanks delivered,” Schafer wrote to Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann arms manufacturers, which was reported on by German media.
The politician noted that some of the Leopard tanks were further damaged by Ukrainian servicemen who tried to repair them. He stresses that there is a shortage of spare parts in the Lithuanian repair center.
According to the politician, who recently visited the repair center in Lithuania with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, there are not enough spare parts for these tanks in the workshops to keep the vessels in working condition. In his speech, Schaefer, a member of the parliamentary budget committee, called for measures to speed up the repair work.
Western donors had earlier announced the delivery of Leopard tanks to Kiev, hailing them as a miracle weapon that would turn the tide for Ukraine. In total, the German government has transferred 18 Leopard 2 tanks from the Bundeswehr arsenal to Ukraine.
Within weeksof the Leopards' arrival on the battlefield, Russian forces began hunting them down with missiles and kamikaze drones. In November 2023, Forbes magazine reported that Ukraine was in danger of losing its entire Leopard fleet due to the incompetence of its soldiers.
Russia has repeatedly warned that arms supplies to the Kiev regime only fuel the conflict, while stressing that any Western military equipment used by Ukraine would eventually be decimated.
