https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/biden-trump-echoing-the-same-exact-language-used-in-nazi-germany-1116004079.html

Biden: Trump 'Echoing the Same Exact Language Used in Nazi Germany'

Biden: Trump 'Echoing the Same Exact Language Used in Nazi Germany'

US President Joe Biden said during a speech in Pennsylvania that some of former US President Donald Trump’s comments are reminiscent of those made by Nazi officials in Germany under the Third Reich.

2024-01-05T22:30+0000

2024-01-05T22:30+0000

2024-01-05T22:26+0000

americas

joe biden

donald trump

donald trump's indictment

2024 us presidential election

us

pennsylvania

presidential candidate

presidential elections

presidential campaign

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/18/1109784488_0:65:3413:1985_1920x0_80_0_0_74bac2815e1c0ba96722bf5c09b035ad.jpg

“[Trump] calls those who oppose him ‘vermin.’ He talks about the blood of America being poisoned, echoing the same exact language used in Nazi Germany,” Biden said on Friday. Biden’s campaign speech, the first of the election year, focused on Trump’s ties to the January 6 US Capitol riot and alleged threats posed to US democracy by the former president. Leaning into memories of the Capitol riot, which marks its third anniversary on Saturday, Biden further commented that his predecessor is "trying to rewrite the facts" of the shocking day, claiming that Trump is "trying to steal history the same way he tried to steal the election."The US president vowed to protect democratic principles in the United States, which he called the “central cause” of his presidency. "Whether democracy is still America's sacred cause is what the 2024 election is all about," Biden remarked during the event.He later remarked that Trump is gearing for an "all-out war."The Friday remarks come in advance of the November presidential election, in which Biden and Trump may again square off as their respective parties’ nominees. Earlier in December, Trump rejected comparisons to Nazi German leader Adolf Hitler and called them unwarranted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230802/trump-indictment-shows-free-fair-2024-election-no-longer-possible-watchdog-says-1112336655.html

americas

pennsylvania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump, president donald trump, investigation, probe, criminal probe, georgia criminal probe, 2020 us presidential election, donald trump's indictment, donald trump's indictments, trump's indictment, donald trump, trump supporters, fulton county jail, trump booked, donald trump indictment, donald trump mug shot, trump fundraising, american democracy, freedom of speech, trump indictment, january 6th