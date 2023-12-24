https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/legal-tempest-biden-rains-on-trumps-immunity-as-trial-faces-delay-1115783647.html

Legal Tempest: Biden Rains on Trump's Immunity as Trial Faces Delay

Legal Tempest: Biden Rains on Trump's Immunity as Trial Faces Delay

US President Joe Biden has said he sees no reason for presidents to enjoy absolute immunity from criminal prosecution, a position vehemently advocated by his predecessor Donald Trump.

The statement came in response to a reporter's question as President Biden left the White House for Camp David, where he plans to spend the Christmas holiday.The Supreme Court's decision on Friday not to expedite a ruling on Trump's immunity case was a setback for federal prosecutors seeking to begin a trial related to the former president's alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.Trump maintains that his actions leading up to the events of January 6, 2021 were within the scope of his official duties. The riot saw his supporters violently storm the US Capitol in an attempt to disrupt lawmakers' certification of Biden's victory.The trial, scheduled to begin on March 4, was delayed after Independent Special Counsel Jack Smith sought an expedited resolution from the nation's highest court to ensure the scheduled start date. With the Supreme Court granting the expedited request, a lower federal appeals court will now consider the immunity claim, raising the possibility that the trial could extend into the heart of the upcoming general election or beyond.Looking ahead to the 2024 race, Biden's campaign plans to frame the upcoming contest, which will likely feature a rematch with Trump, as a replay of the 2020 showdown, but with even higher stakes.Last week, Biden's campaign circulated a memo characterizing Trump as a significant threat to US democracy, citing his behavior leading up to the January 6 events and his alleged threats against political opponents.While Biden confirmed on Wednesday that Trump "certainly supported an insurrection" on January 6, he stopped short of endorsing a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that could bar the former president from appearing on the state's ballot. When asked, Biden said, "That's up to the court."The January 6, 2021 incident occurred when a mob of Trump supporters broke into the US Capitol in an attempt to stop the Electoral College vote count following Trump's election loss, claiming it was rigged. Since the riot, more than 1,200 people have been charged with crimes related to the breach.

