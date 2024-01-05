https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/london-police-say-no-probe-launched-into-prince-andrew-after-epstein-files-unsealed-1116003206.html

London Police Say No Probe Launched Into Prince Andrew After Epstein Files Unsealed

London police will not probe claims against Prince Andrew after anti-monarchy campaign group Republic filed a report against the royal in connection to new court documents pertaining to the late US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

2024-01-05T19:42+0000

2024-01-05T19:42+0000

2024-01-05T19:38+0000

On Thursday, Republic reported Prince Andrew to the police after a US federal court released the first batch of documents that include the names of witnesses and accusers tied to Epstein's case. In the files, Prince Andrew is accused by a woman named Johanna Sjoberg of touching her breast in Epstein's house in 2001. "We are aware of the release of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein. As with any matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention we will assess it. No investigation has been launched," the Metropolitan Police were quoted as saying by Sky News. In December, a US federal judge ordered the release of nearly 200 names tied to the Epstein case, including accusers and witnesses. According to the documents, one of the witnesses testified that they had been present during an interaction between Epstein, his then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, who years later said that the Duke of York raped her when she was 17 years old. Another witness claimed that Prince Andrew had visited Epstein's island. An unnamed woman also claimed that Prince Andrew had got access to her with Maxwell's help.

