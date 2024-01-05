https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/london-police-say-no-probe-launched-into-prince-andrew-after-epstein-files-unsealed-1116003206.html
London police will not probe claims against Prince Andrew after anti-monarchy campaign group Republic filed a report against the royal in connection to new court documents pertaining to the late US financier Jeffrey Epstein.
On Thursday, Republic reported Prince Andrew to the police after a US federal court released the first batch of documents that include the names of witnesses and accusers tied to Epstein's case. In the files, Prince Andrew is accused by a woman named Johanna Sjoberg of touching her breast in Epstein's house in 2001. "We are aware of the release of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein. As with any matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention we will assess it. No investigation has been launched," the Metropolitan Police were quoted as saying by Sky News. In December, a US federal judge ordered the release of nearly 200 names tied to the Epstein case, including accusers and witnesses. According to the documents, one of the witnesses testified that they had been present during an interaction between Epstein, his then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, who years later said that the Duke of York raped her when she was 17 years old. Another witness claimed that Prince Andrew had visited Epstein's island. An unnamed woman also claimed that Prince Andrew had got access to her with Maxwell's help.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London police said on Friday they were not investigating allegations against Prince Andrew after anti-monarchy campaign group Republic filed a report against the Duke of York in connection to recent unsealing of court documents pertaining to the late US financier Jeffrey Epstein.
On Thursday, Republic reported Prince Andrew to the police after a US federal court released the first batch of documents that include the names of witnesses and accusers tied to Epstein's case. In the files, Prince Andrew is accused by a woman named Johanna Sjoberg of touching her breast in Epstein's house in 2001.
"We are aware of the release of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein. As with any matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention we will assess it. No investigation has been launched," the Metropolitan Police were quoted as saying by Sky News.
In December, a US federal judge ordered the release of nearly 200 names tied to the Epstein case, including accusers and witnesses. According to the documents, one of the witnesses testified that they had been present during an interaction between Epstein, his then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, who years later said that the Duke of York raped her when she was 17 years old.
Another witness claimed that Prince Andrew had visited Epstein's island. An unnamed woman also claimed that Prince Andrew had got access to her with Maxwell's help.
Epstein, a convicted sex criminal, died in 2019 while awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges. Authorities claim that Epstein committed suicide, although his death has been the subject of scrutiny and conspiracy.
Epstein, who worked in the financial sector, maintained ties to a number of celebrities and public officials. Epstein owned private islands in the Caribbean Sea, where he would frequently fly associates, fueling speculation about potential criminal activities there.