New Docs Show Bill Clinton Made Threats to Vanity Fair to Protect Epstein, Himself

New material revealed in a lawsuit tied to sex trafficking by Jeffrey Epstein shows that former US President Bill Clinton threatened US publication Vanity Fair to protect Epstein.

On Wednesday, a US federal court released the first batch of documents that include the names of witnesses and accusers tied to Epstein’s case. Additional documents will be released in the following days. A witness in the document said "B. Clinton walked into [Vanity Fair] and threatened them not to write sex-trafficking articles about his good friend," allegedly pertaining to Epstein. In a court filing released on Wednesday, a witness in the Epstein claimed that the financier once said that Clinton likes young girls. Epstein’s ties to celebrities and politicians has fueled speculation about their potential involvement in his alleged criminal activities.

