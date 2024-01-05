https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/report-trump-privately-fearing-us-supreme-court-may-back-colorado-ballot-decision-1116003826.html
Report: Trump Privately Fearing US Supreme Court May Back Colorado Ballot Decision
Report: Trump Privately Fearing US Supreme Court May Back Colorado Ballot Decision
Former President Donald Trump is growing nervous that the US Supreme Court justices—of which three were appointed by Trump—could side against him in the fight over his disqualification from the Colorado primary ballot.
2024-01-05T21:20+0000
2024-01-05T21:20+0000
2024-01-05T21:16+0000
americas
us politics
donald trump
2024 us presidential election
colorado
maine
us supreme court
republican primary
gop primary
ballot
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115731673_0:87:3096:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_3199d19079e1c2a9249637cd7ae17409.jpg
Former US President Donald Trump is reportedly growing nervous that the US Supreme Court - of which three justices were appointed during his term in office - could side against him in the fight over his disqualification from the Colorado 2024 primary ballot.According to a recent report, Trump has privately expressed that he is concerned the conservative justices will rule against him out of fear of being viewed as “political" if they were to rule in his favor. In an interview with a US news channel, Alina Habba, Trump’s attorney, echoed those same fears more openly.The high court grew much more conservative under the Trump administration, with the former president having appointed three conservative justices - Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett - to the bench.This week, Trump’s legal team asked the Supreme Court to intervene in Colorado’s decision to ban him from the primary ballot under the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause. It's believed the court could review the case as soon as Friday.Shenna Bellows, Maine’s secretary of state, also declared Trump ineligible for the state’s primary ballot, citing the same clause in her 34-page decision. Trump’s challenge to Bellows’ decision will be filed in a state court, as opposed to the Colorado decision which was appealed to the Supreme Court.While Trump’s legal team battles the decision made in Maine and Colorado, they are also working on four criminal indictments in four different states.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/trump-taps-us-supreme-court-to-overturn-colorado-decision-barring-him-from-ballot-1115968895.html
americas
colorado
maine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115731673_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4b7952b571433ba8659cc5559d103c4e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
trump, 2024 presidential election, us politics, us election, scotus, colorado and maine decision, trump on the ballot, trump and ballot legal issues
trump, 2024 presidential election, us politics, us election, scotus, colorado and maine decision, trump on the ballot, trump and ballot legal issues
Report: Trump Privately Fearing US Supreme Court May Back Colorado Ballot Decision
While the former president has reportedly told close confidantes that he believes the US Supreme Court will vote overwhelmingly in his favor, he has also shown signs of a growing paranoia that the high court may choose to do otherwise.
Former US President Donald Trump is reportedly growing nervous that the US Supreme Court - of which three justices were appointed during his term in office - could side against him in the fight over his disqualification from the Colorado 2024 primary ballot.
According to a recent report
, Trump has privately expressed that he is concerned the conservative justices will rule against him out of fear of being viewed as “political" if they were to rule in his favor.
In an interview with a US news channel
, Alina Habba, Trump’s attorney, echoed those same fears more openly.
"That's a concern that he's voiced to me, he's voiced to everybody publicly, not privately. And I can tell you that his concern is a valid one," Habba said. “Republicans are conservative, they get nervous.”
The high court grew much more conservative under the Trump administration, with the former president having appointed three conservative justices - Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett - to the bench.
“They - unfortunately - sometimes shy away from being pro-Trump because they feel that even if the law is on our side, they may appear to be swayed much like the Democratic side would do. So they’re trying to look neutral,” she added.
This week, Trump’s legal team asked the Supreme Court to intervene in Colorado’s decision to ban him from the primary ballot under the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause. It's believed the court could review the case as soon as Friday.
Shenna Bellows, Maine’s secretary of state, also declared Trump ineligible for the state’s primary ballot, citing the same clause in her 34-page decision. Trump’s challenge to Bellows’ decision will be filed in a state court, as opposed to the Colorado decision which was appealed to the Supreme Court.
While Trump’s legal team battles the decision made in Maine and Colorado, they are also working on four criminal indictments in four different states.
On Friday, Chris Christie, the former New Jersey Governor and GOP presidential candidate, criticized the decisions saying they make the former president into a “martyr.” Christie was once a political ally to Trump and has become one of the former president’s biggest Republican critics.
"You know, he's very good at playing 'Poor me, poor me,' he's always complaining. The poor billionaire from New York who's spending everybody else's money to pay his legal fees," said Christie.