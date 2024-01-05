https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/russian-air-defense-systems-destroy-ukrainian-neptune-anti-ship-missile-over-black-sea-1115988075.html

Russian Air Defense Systems Destroy Ukrainian Neptune Anti-Ship Missile Over Black Sea

Ukrainian forces have been carrying out increasing drone and missile strikes against Russian territory lately, with most of these attacks targeting civilian infrastructure.

Russian air defense systems have destroyed Ukrainian anti-ship missile Neptune over the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday. "On January 5, 2024, at around 12:30 Moscow time [09:30 GMT], the Kiev regime's attempt to carry out a terrorist attack using the Neptune anti-ship missile at objects in Russian territory, was prevented. The Ukrainian missile was detected and destroyed over the northwestern part of the Black Sea by the air defense systems on duty," the Defense Ministry said.

