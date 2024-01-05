US Navy Pays Lockheed $1.15Bln More to Build New Maintenance Sites For F-35

International
The US Navy has awarded a more than $1.15 billion contract extension to Lockheed Martin to create more maintenance and sustainment sites to ensure the operation of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter fleets of the US armed forces, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
"Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $1,153,427,771 cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-fee modification (P00007) against a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract," the release said on Thursday. The contract extension increases the ceiling to provide site activation and hardware requirements, to include site activation events and training devices, as well as contract management, planning and readiness reviews for the aircraft, the most expensive in history. "Additionally, this effort provides production readiness requirements and production engineering for training device production lines in support of F-35A, F-35B and F-35C aircraft initial sustainment activities for the Air Force, Marine Corps, [and] Navy," the release said. Most of the work on the contract will be performed at Lockheed Martin facilities in Orlando, Florida (82.5%) and Fort Worth, Texas (14.3%) over the next five years and is expected to be completed in December 2028, the Defense Department said.Overhaul of Nuclear Attack SubmarinesThe US Navy is paying a Virginia shipyard an additional nearly $284 million to complete the engineering overhaul of a nuclear attack submarine, the Department of Defense announced in a press release."Huntington Ingalls Industries [of] Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Virginia was awarded a $283,939,994 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-15-C-4301) for completion of the USS Columbus (SSN 762) engineered overhaul," the release said on Thursday.Work on the project will be performed in Newport News, Virginia over the next two years and is expected to be completed by December 2025, the Defense Department said.The Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, DC will oversee work on the project, the Defense Department added.
13:14 GMT 05.01.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Navy has awarded a more than $1.15 billion contract extension to Lockheed Martin to create more maintenance and sustainment sites to ensure the operation of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter fleets of the US armed forces, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
"Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $1,153,427,771 cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-fee modification (P00007) against a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract," the release said on Thursday.
The contract extension increases the ceiling to provide site activation and hardware requirements, to include site activation events and training devices, as well as contract management, planning and readiness reviews for the aircraft, the most expensive in history.
"Additionally, this effort provides production readiness requirements and production engineering for training device production lines in support of F-35A, F-35B and F-35C aircraft initial sustainment activities for the Air Force, Marine Corps, [and] Navy," the release said.
Most of the work on the contract will be performed at Lockheed Martin facilities in Orlando, Florida (82.5%) and Fort Worth, Texas (14.3%) over the next five years and is expected to be completed in December 2028, the Defense Department said.
Overhaul of Nuclear Attack Submarines

The US Navy is paying a Virginia shipyard an additional nearly $284 million to complete the engineering overhaul of a nuclear attack submarine, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
"Huntington Ingalls Industries [of] Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Virginia was awarded a $283,939,994 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-15-C-4301) for completion of the USS Columbus (SSN 762) engineered overhaul," the release said on Thursday.
Work on the project will be performed in Newport News, Virginia over the next two years and is expected to be completed by December 2025, the Defense Department said.
The Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, DC will oversee work on the project, the Defense Department added.
