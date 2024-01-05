https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/us-offers-10-million-reward-for-information-on-hamas-financial-network-1116000107.html

US Offers $10 Million Reward for Information on Hamas' Financial Network

The United States is offering a reward of up to $10 million for any information leading to the disruption of Hamas’ financial network, particularly on five "financiers" based in Turkiye and Sudan, the State Department said on Friday.

“Under this reward offer, the Department seeks information on Hamas financial facilitators Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Khair, Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa, Ahmed Sadu Jahleb, Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah and Muhammad Ahmad ‘Abd al-Dayim Nasrallah,” the release said.The State Department said Khair, located in Sudan, is a Hamas financier who manages multiple firms in Hamas’ investment portfolio. It said Alshawa, Jahleb and Jadallah were key members of Hamas' investment network in Turkiye, and called Nasrallah "a longtime Hamas operative with close ties to Iranian entities" who has been "involved in the transfer of tens of millions of dollars to Hamas, including to Hamas’s military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassim Brigades." On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. More than 22,600 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said.

