Al-Amal Hospital Surroundings in Gaza Came Under Heavy Fire - Palestine Red Crescent
The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported heavy shelling and drone fire near the Al-Amal Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday.
"Intense artillery shelling in the vicinity of PRCS Al-Amal Hospital, in Khan Younis. Shrapnel from the shelling scatters on the building," the PRCS said on X. The shelling is accompanied by drone attacks, the PRCS said, without elaborating on the number of casualties. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 22,700 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
13:51 GMT 06.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / MENAHEM KAHANAIsraeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards targets in the Gaza Strip from their position near the southern Israeli city of Sderot on May 12, 2021. - Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz vowed more attacks on Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups in Gaza to bring "total, long-term quiet" before considering a ceasefire.
© AFP 2023 / MENAHEM KAHANA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported heavy shelling and drone fire near the Al-Amal Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday.
"Intense artillery shelling in the vicinity of PRCS Al-Amal Hospital, in Khan Younis. Shrapnel from the shelling scatters on the building," the PRCS said on X.
The shelling is accompanied by drone attacks, the PRCS said, without elaborating on the number of casualties.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
