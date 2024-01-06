https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/blinkens-gaza-diplomacy-reflects-arrogance-amateurism-of-biden-administration-1116007575.html

Blinken’s Gaza Diplomacy Reflects ‘Arrogance, Amateurism’ of Biden Administration

Blinken’s Gaza Diplomacy Reflects ‘Arrogance, Amateurism’ of Biden Administration

Ajamu Baraka claimed a successful prosecution of Israeli and US officials responsible for “genocide” in Gaza is the only way to end a major threat to the international community.

2024-01-06T02:07+0000

2024-01-06T02:07+0000

2024-01-06T02:18+0000

Human rights activist and 2016 Green Party vice presidential candidate Ajamu Baraka pulled no punches discussing the Biden administration’s recent diplomatic efforts in the Middle East Friday, claiming efforts to persuade countries to receive Palestinian refugees “can’t be successful.”The Black Alliance for Peace organizer made the claim on an episode of Sputnik’s Political Misfits program with host John Kiriakou.“It would be an invitation to destabilizing their society,” added Baraka, referring to reports that Egypt has rejected US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s request to receive 2 million Palestinians. “The same with the Iraqis.”Kiriakou agreed with the assessment. “The Egyptians apparently said 'And put them where?'” he noted. “People live on top of each other in Cairo… And you can't just put them in the Sinai Peninsula, because then the Israelis are going to say, 'Oh my God, there are all these Palestinians right on the border with Israel, and it's too dangerous for us.'”The discussion then turned to domestic politics in Israel, where far-right figures like Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir are playing an increasingly prominent role. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was able to return to power in 2022 by including figures like Ben-Gvir in his cabinet. But, caught between the extremism of the far-right and a reinvigorated opposition that staged massive protests last year, Netanyahu commands the allegiance of a shrinking segment of the country’s population.“Can he survive this war politically?” he asked. “And even if he can't, does Israel then get a prime minister who's even more right-wing and even more willing to kill or displace Palestinians?”Baraka clarified that although Netanyahu is unpopular, the Israeli public overwhelmingly supports the country’s devastating military campaign in the Gaza Strip. “At one point, something like over 80% of Israelis supported the attack on Gaza,” he noted. Israeli violence in the beseiged enclave has reportedly killed some 22,438 people, with women and children representing an estimated 70% of the casualties.The activist claimed the best safeguard against the far-right taking further power in Israel is “a successful prosecution of the Israeli criminals that would come out of a decision from the International Court of Justice in the next few weeks, not only Israeli officials, but also US officials. The ICC, the International Criminal Court, would be compelled to begin to identify those individuals responsible for the genocide if there's a favorable dispensation coming from the International Court of Justice.”The organizer expressed optimism in South Africa’s recent filing of charges against Israel at the International Court of Justice, noting that a judgment against Israel would “delegitimize” their policies. Israel reportedly plans to defend itself against the charges in The Hague next week.

israel

palestine

