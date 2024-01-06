https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/epstein-invoked-fifth-amendment-600-times-in-2016-testimony--court--1116012028.html

Epstein Invoked Fifth Amendment 600 Times in 2016 Testimony – Court

Epstein, a convicted sex criminal, died in 2019 while awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges. Authorities claim that the 66-year-old committed suicide, although his death has been the subject of scrutiny and conspiracy.

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein invoked the Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution about 600 times in 2016 while testifying for a sexual abuse lawsuit filed by one of his victims, Virginia Giuffre, according to a court filing.Epstein's reluctance to testify against his longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwel, was revealed during Friday's filing in Manhattan federal court involving a new batch of unsealed documents related to the billionaire financier's sexual abuse of teenage girls.In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution. The 66-year-old billionaire financier was later released under a plea deal, only to be charged with sex trafficking in July 2019.In August of that year, he was found dead in his New York City jail cell, with officials declaring his death a suicide. The cause of his death remains controversial, however, as conspiracy theorists continue to wonder if Epstein was murdered to prevent him from testifying against his high-profile friends, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew.

