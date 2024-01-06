https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/kim-jong-un-and-his-daughter-inspect-missile-launchers-facility--1116009485.html

Kim Jong Un and His Daughter Inspect Missile Launchers Facility

The visit to the strategic facility comes in the wake of worsening of security situation on North Korean peninsula and harsh political rhetoric with Seoul and Washington admitting the conduction of “decapitating drills”.

Kim Jong Un and his daughter have inspected the facility producing launchers for ballistic missiles, the Korean Central News Agency reported, stressing that the visit of the leader and his “respected” daughter should boost production in order to modernize the North Korean army.“Respected comrade Kim Jong Un has examined the production in-depth, inspecting large launchers and various launching machines, produced on the facility”, said KCNA.The North Korean leader has inspected the fulfillment of production plan in 2023 and praised the hard work of the personnel of the facility. Kim Jong Un stressed the importance on the facility in the defense of North Korea, citing the graveness of the situation on the peninsula.North Korean media said that Kim Jong Un has always valued the importance of the facility and “always put in on a first place”.Earlier in January, the US and South Korea conducted joint military exercises.Late last month, the North Korean leader admitted that relations with South Korea had become “completely” hostile, adding that North and South were de-facto “in a state of war”. He stressed the importance of defense capabilities, making special emphasis on nukes, UAVs and electronic warfare. He urged North Korean army to be ready to use nuclear weapons in a grave crisis as tool of “conquering all South Korean territory”.

