Rublev's 'Trinity' Brought to Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow for Christmas

The “Trinity” icon by medieval Russian painter Andrey Rublev has been delivered to Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior from the Grabar Art Conservation Center and will remain there during the Christmas celebrations, the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) said in a statement.
"In the evening of January 5, 2024, the Holy Trinity icon, painted by St. Andrey Rublev, was brought to Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior. The image of the Holy Trinity was delivered from... the Grabar Art Conservation Center, where it had been under scientific observation in a special climate-controlled room,” the statement said. It said that during Christmas celebrations, the icon would remain in the Christ the Savior Cathedral, where the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, would hold festive services.
07:35 GMT 06.01.2024 (Updated: 07:51 GMT 06.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The “Trinity” icon by medieval Russian painter Andrey Rublev has been delivered to Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior from the Grabar Art Conservation Center and will remain there during the Christmas celebrations, the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) said in a statement.
"In the evening of January 5, 2024, the Holy Trinity icon, painted by St. Andrey Rublev, was brought to Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior. The image of the Holy Trinity was delivered from... the Grabar Art Conservation Center, where it had been under scientific observation in a special climate-controlled room,” the statement said.
It said that during Christmas celebrations, the icon would remain in the Christ the Savior Cathedral, where the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, would hold festive services.
