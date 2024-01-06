https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/rublevs-trinity-brought-to-christ-the-savior-cathedral-in-moscow-for-christmas-1116010976.html
Rublev's 'Trinity' Brought to Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow for Christmas
Rublev's 'Trinity' Brought to Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow for Christmas
The “Trinity” icon by medieval Russian painter Andrey Rublev has been delivered to Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior from the Grabar Art Conservation Center and will remain there during the Christmas celebrations, the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) said in a statement.
2024-01-06T07:35+0000
2024-01-06T07:35+0000
2024-01-06T07:51+0000
russia
christmas
orthodox christmas
cathedral of christ the saviour
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15983/84/159838460_0:260:2449:1638_1920x0_80_0_0_370d820ec22209aedced7d2893a7504b.jpg
"In the evening of January 5, 2024, the Holy Trinity icon, painted by St. Andrey Rublev, was brought to Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior. The image of the Holy Trinity was delivered from... the Grabar Art Conservation Center, where it had been under scientific observation in a special climate-controlled room,” the statement said. It said that during Christmas celebrations, the icon would remain in the Christ the Savior Cathedral, where the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, would hold festive services.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/rublevs-trinity-showcased-at-christ-the-savior-cathedral-in-moscow-1110885041.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15983/84/159838460_0:31:2449:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_c8644bd2569254d174ae46c433fcdd09.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, christmas, rublev, trinity icon, russia trinity
russia, christmas, rublev, trinity icon, russia trinity
Rublev's 'Trinity' Brought to Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow for Christmas
07:35 GMT 06.01.2024 (Updated: 07:51 GMT 06.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The “Trinity” icon by medieval Russian painter Andrey Rublev has been delivered to Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior from the Grabar Art Conservation Center and will remain there during the Christmas celebrations, the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) said in a statement.
"In the evening of January 5, 2024, the Holy Trinity icon, painted by St. Andrey Rublev, was brought to Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior. The image of the Holy Trinity was delivered from... the Grabar Art Conservation Center, where it had been under scientific observation in a special climate-controlled room,” the statement said.
It said that during Christmas celebrations, the icon would remain in the Christ the Savior Cathedral, where the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, would hold festive services.