Airlines Scramble to Ground Boeing 737 MAX 9 After New Setback

Countries scramble to ground a version of Boeing's most popular aircraft, the 737 MAX 9 jetliner, after a depressurization issue involving Alaska Airlines flight.

Boeing appears to be headed for more reputational and revenue loss as airlines scramble to ground a version of the airplane maker’s most popular 737 MAX 9 jetliner.After the US regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration, on Saturday temporarily grounded 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 jetliners for safety checks in the wake of a recent incident involving a brand-new Alaska Airlines jet, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) also adopted the directive. The EASA noted, however, that none of the EU airlines "currently operate an aircraft in the affected configuration."In the case of the 737 MAX 9, a cabin exit door installed before the rear exit door is activated only in "dense seating configurations to meet evacuation requirements," or, in other words, by low-cost airlines. These doors are not activated on Alaska Airlines aircraft.The accident occurred at an altitude of about 16,000 feet, before the plane had reached a cruising altitude of between 30,000 and 35,000 feet. Some of the passengers sustained "minor injuries” that required "medical attention," but all have since been "medically cleared."Meanwhile, social media was flooded with footage showing a gaping hole in the back left side of the plane, with passengers seen wearing oxygen masks.Alaska Airlines temporarily grounded its fleet of 65 Boeing 737-9 MAX planes to “complete safety and maintenance inspections” into what appeared to be structural failure.Two United States airlines operate the 737 MAX 9 variant: United Airlines Holdings Inc., which has 79 such planes, and Alaska Airlines. Overall, according to a statement by the FAA, the grounding will affect about 171 planes worldwide.A British air safety regulator was cited by media reports as confirming that it would require 737 MAX 9 operators to comply with the FAA directive to enter its airspace.China's aviation regulator has reportedly scheduled an emergency meeting to mull a response to the incident. Beijing is considering grounding the Boeing MAX fleet in the country, as per a Bloomberg report.Panama’s Copa Airlines announced that it was grounding its 21 737 MAX 9 aircraft, adding that it "expects to return these aircraft safely and reliably to the flight schedule within the next 24 hours," while indicating that delays and cancellations may be expected.The current mishap for Boeing follows a recent incident when the company urged all airlines to inspect their 737 MAX airplanes for a “possible loose bolt” in the rudder control system. The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement on December 28 saying they were “closely monitoring” inspections.Boeing recommended the inspections after an international operator "discovered a bolt with a missing nut while performing routine maintenance on a mechanism in the rudder-control linkage,” the FAA wrote.The fresh spate of troubles has reignited production concerns, since Boeing's fleet of MAX aircraft was temporarily taken out of service in 2019. Earlier in 2023, Boeing admitted that it was riddled with production issues and delays. According to the aviation giant, the problem concerned the installation of fittings on the rear of the plane that fail to follow the given standard. At the same time, the US airplane manufacturer offered assurances last April that this was "not an immediate safety-of-flight issue" and that the in-service fleet can "continue operating safely."Boeing is currently awaiting certification of its smaller 737 MAX 7 and larger MAX 10.

