Belgian Party Confirms EU's Michel Will Run in European Parliament Election

Georges-Louis Bouchez, leader of Belgium's liberal Reformist Movement party, on Sunday confirmed the nomination of incumbent European Council President Charles Michel for the European Parliament election set for June.

"Charles Michel is the most suitable candidate to lead the Reformist Movement list in the European Parliament election," Bouchez told a party conference. He also praised Michel's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine crisis, energy prices and environmental issues, adding that the top EU official spoke by phone or in person with almost all world leaders. Michel, whose mandate as European Council president ends in November, announced on Saturday he would run in the European Parliament election and step down from his current role in the summer. The European Parliament election is scheduled to take place from June 6-9. The European Council president is elected for a term of two and a half years, which is renewable once. In March 2022, the European Council reelected Michel as its president from June 1, 2022 to November 30, 2024.

