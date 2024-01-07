https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/ec-presidents-parliamentary-bid-shakes-bloc-as-hungarys-orban-eyes-role-1116040251.html

EC President's Parliamentary Bid Shakes Bloc as Hungary's Orban Eyes Role

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban may take the chair of the European Council after its current leader Charles Michel departs.

European Council President Charles Michel has announced his intention to participate in the upcoming European parliamentary election in June and leave his current role, according to Belgian press.Michel told the media that his choice stems from a "responsibility both to account for the work of the past few years and to advance a project for the future of Europe… Above all, the European project is at a crossroads, and there is a need to strengthen the legitimacy of European democracy.”Leading the list for the liberal Belgian party, Mouvement Reformateur (MR) for the June 9 elections, Michel aims to contribute to the vision of a united Europe. Despite his impending departure, he has pledged to fulfill his responsibilities as EU Council president until the new members of the EU Parliament are sworn in on July 16.Meanwhile, discussions about Michel's potential successor are rife. Should the EU heads of state and government fail to reach a consensus on a suitable replacement, the mantle could fall upon Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.With Hungary poised to assume the EU Council presidency in July, Orban will oversee the meetings, a function usually executed by the European Council president.While Orban's potential ascendance may cause other members of the bloc to raise objections given his critical stance on aid to Ukraine, the circumstances could thrust him into a position of even greater influence.In a letter to Michel in November, Orban warned of halting all European Union assistance to Ukraine and its prospective EU membership unless the bloc reconsiders its support approach for Ukraine.He questioned Europe's commitment to backing Ukraine, especially considering the uncertainty around the United States' ability to sustain its military supplies to the country due to political disagreements over forthcoming support.“The European Council is not in a position to make key decisions on the proposed security guarantees or additional financial support for Ukraine, endorse further strengthening of the EU sanctions regime, or agree on the future of the enlargement process unless a consensus on our future strategy towards Ukraine is found,” Orban stated in the letter.

