https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/iran-warns-israel-will-face-nightmare-after-killing-senior-hamas-leader-1116038953.html

Iran Warns Israel Will Face ‘Nightmare’ After Killing Senior Hamas Leader

Iran Warns Israel Will Face ‘Nightmare’ After Killing Senior Hamas Leader

Hamas Political Bureau deputy-chief Saleh al-Arouri was killed in a drone strike allegedly perpetrated by Israel on January 2 in Beirut, Lebanon. Israeli officials were instructed not to officially claim responsibility for the attack. Lebanese Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah warned that the assassination would not go unpunished.

2024-01-07T14:18+0000

2024-01-07T14:18+0000

2024-01-07T14:42+0000

world

hassan nasrallah

benjamin netanyahu

middle east

ismail haniyeh

israel

lebanon

beirut

hamas

hezbollah

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116038770_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2fc587544dbdea80ebef6b55ffc346fd.jpg

Israel will face a “nightmare” for its decision to assassinate a senior member of Hamas’ political leadership, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force chief Esmail Qaani has warned.“The world will see how the comrades of Martyr [al-]Arouri turn into a nightmare for” Israel, the Iranian commander added.Al-Arouri, 57, was killed in a drone attack in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh on January 2 along with five other individuals, with Israeli and US officials unofficially confirming Tel Aviv’s responsibility. Members of the Netanyahu government were purportedly instructed not to comment or claim responsibility publicly. “Whoever did this has a gripe with Hamas,” Netanyahu foreign affairs spokesman Mark Regev sarcastically said following al-Arouri’s murder.Al-Arouri was picked as Hamas Political Bureau deputy chief in 2017. In 1993, he founded the al-Qassam Brigades – Hamas’s military wing. In his capacity in the Political Bureau, Arouri’s job included engaging in diplomacy, with the official visiting Moscow in late October to negotiate the release of Russian nationals held captive by Hamas.Secretary-General of Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah political and military movement Hassan Nasrallah warned Friday that al-Arouri’s death would not be left without an answer.Allied diplomatically to Iran and possessing up to 75,000 fighters and up to 150,000 missiles and rockets of various classes, Hezbollah is significantly more powerful militarily than Hamas, a Sunni militia concentrated in Gaza with which it has had periods of poor relations.The Lebanese Shiite militant group has gotten into multiple skirmishes with Israeli forces on the border amid the ongoing crisis in Gaza, but neither it nor Iran have allowed themselves to be pulled directly into a wider war with Israel – believing this may be part of Tel Aviv’s strategy to draw the US and its allies into the crisis directly.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/how-could-beirut-killing-of-hamas-deputy-leader-change-gaza-war-1115962514.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/israel-ready-to-settle-hezbollah-conflict-by-political-or-other-means---netanyahu-1116035348.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/ex-pentagon-analyst-mideast-crisis-may-spiral-out-of-control-after-beirut-and-kerman-blasts---1115991140.html

israel

lebanon

beirut

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why did israel kill hamas deputy chief, is middle east heading for regional war