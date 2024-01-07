https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/israel-ready-to-settle-hezbollah-conflict-by-political-or-other-means---netanyahu-1116035348.html

Israel Ready to Settle Hezbollah Conflict by Political or 'Other' Means - Netanyahu

Israel is ready to settle the conflict with Lebanon's Hezbollah movement through political means, but if they fail, "other" options will be pursued, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

Israel is ready to settle the conflict with Lebanon's Hezbollah through political means, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.He went on to clarify, however, that if such means fail, non-specified "other" options will be pursued."I suggest that Hezbollah learn the lesson that Hamas has already learned in recent months — no terrorist is immune. We are determined to protect our citizens and return the residents of the north safely to their homes. This is a national goal that everyone shares, and we are acting responsibly to achieve it. If we succeed, we will do it through political means, and if not, we will act in other ways," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting.Earlier, Hezbollah said in a statement that "as part of the initial response to the crime of assassinating the great leader Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri... the Islamic resistance (Hezbollah) targeted the Meron air control base with 62 missiles of various types."Last Tuesday, an Israeli drone attacked the office of Hamas in southern Beirut and killed six people, the chairman of the movement's political bureau Ismail Haniyeh said, adding that those dead included his deputy Saleh al-Arouri. Hezbollah, allied with Hamas, threatened Israel with retaliation and punishment for the murders.The situation in southern Lebanon worsened after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army and Hezbollah fighters fire at each other's positions in areas along the border daily.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

